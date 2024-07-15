ONDC: Shaking Up India's ECommerce Scene – Full Scoop By Pradeep Raman

To maximize ONDC's potential, several enhancements are necessary. Raising awareness through campaigns and workshops will attract more SMEs. The platform needs a user-friendly interface, robust tech infrastructure, and supportive regulations to build trust. Financial incentives like subsidies and low-interest loans can ease the digital transition. Partnerships with tech providers can offer advanced tools and AI analytics, while support for regional languages ensures inclusivity . Feedback mechanisms, international market integration, and fostering SME networking will drive success. Addressing these areas will make ONDC pivotal for SME growth, boosting India's economy.