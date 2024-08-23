Hub4Business

NBC Bearings: The M&A Route To Global Fame

Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) have always been a powerful strategic route for companies to accelerate growth, expand into new markets and geographies, increase market share by taking the customer base of the acquired company.

The M&A Route To Global Fame
The M&A Route To Global Fame
info_icon

M&A has also helped companies gain competitive advantages by reducing costs and increasing profitability through synergies and economies of scale.

National Engineering Industries (NEI), part of $3 billion C K Birla group and manufacturer of NBC Brand of bearings, has managed to achieve these objectives through various global acquisitions made over the years. Selecting the right-fit overseas acquisitions has helped it increase its global connect with global auto original equipment (OEM) manufacturers. This has also helped NEI optimise its costs and discover new customers, which would not have otherwise been possible with India-only operations. It has also put NEI on the global map with international manufacturing footprints and the advantages of a more efficient supply chain to serve the company’s global customers.

For instance, NEI acquired Kinex Bearings & Global Supply in Europe in 2020 through NBC Global Ag, a wholly owned subsidiary in Switzerland established on June 28, 2017, to provide better services to customers in growing overseas markets.

The acquisition has helped the company enhance, diversify, and provide best-in-class products to its existing and potential customers, especially the Europe-based original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the auto industry and the railway sector.

In 2022, NBC Global Ag also opened its Global Technology Centre NBC Global (Germany) GmbH in Germany to support innovation, speed up implementation of latest ideas in response to customer and market requirements, and provide support to NEI’s global growth, technology prowess and function as an extended arm of NBC Bearings in India.

Targeting product diversification, NEI also opened a JV by the name NEI Amsted in April 2021. The JV, with installed capacity of two million seals per year, was a big step towards supporting the vision of self-reliant India to set up best-in-class manufacturing infrastructure in the country. Being a zero-discharge facility, it is committed to provide sustainable solutions for its stakeholders and the communities they operate in.

NBC Global AG also established NBC Kaili, (Ningbo) Precision Bearing Company, in Ningbo, China which helped NEI further expand its geographical global footprint.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global ball bearing market was valued at US $ 19.08 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow to US$ 21.90 billion by 2027. The market is expected to increase at a steady rate of 2.1 percent throughout the projected period (2020- 2027). From US$ 39.46 billion in 2018, the global bearings market is predicted to reach US& 52.44 billion by 2026, representing a CAGR of 3.6 % over the forecast period.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Kuwait Vs Hong Kong, 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Tri-Nations Cup Match
  2. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Score: BAN's Shadman Islam Misses Out On Ton Against PAK In Rawalpindi
  3. WI Vs RSA, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch South Africa Vs West Indies Match
  4. Shane Warne's Death Felt Like Losing Someone From My Family: Kuldeep Yadav
  5. England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 3, Live Score: Jamie Smith Eyes Maiden Ton As Gus Atkinson Gives Good Support
Football News
  1. Football Transfers: Liverpool Boss Arne Slot Sees 'New Things' From Joe Gomez Amid Exit Rumours
  2. Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs Skipper Son Heung-Min Wants Trophy To Achieve Legendary Status
  3. Chelsea 2-0 Servette, UEFA Europa Conference League Qualifying: Maresca Wants Madueke To Remain A Blue
  4. Football Transfers: Newcastle United Boss Eddie Howe Surprised By Kieran Trippier Talk
  5. Ilkay Gundogan: German International Completes Manchester City Return From Barcelona
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Ons Jabeur Withdraws From Flushing Meadows With Shoulder Injury
  2. US Open 2024: Coco Gauff Eyes To Defend Her Title After Poor Stint At Paris Olympics
  3. US Open Draw: Alcaraz, Sinner Could Meet In Semis; Djokovic, Swiatek To Start Against Qualifiers
  4. Novak Djokovic's Olympic Triumph Has 'Separated Him From The Rest,' Says John Mcenroe
  5. Monterrey Open: Emma Navarro Rallies Past Camila Osorio To Reach Quarterfinals - Match Report
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Ukraine Visit LIVE: PM Modi Meets Zelenskyy, Leaders Remember Children Who Lost Lives In War
  2. Day In Pics: August 23, 2024
  3. Kolkata Doctor Case: Accused Sanjay Roy Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody; CBI To Probe RG Kar Financial Irregularities
  4. Watch: BJD, Congress MLAs Create Ruckus In Odisha Assembly Over Ganjam Liquor Tragedy
  5. Hugs & Handshakes: PM Modi Meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. FDA Approves New Covid Vaccines To Combat New Variants | What You Need To Know
  2. US Elections: Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination; Highlights Immigration, NATO, China in Speech
  3. Best Of The iPhone Photography Awards 2024 Winners | Highlights
  4. Instagram Debuts Myspace-Inspired Music Feature And Color-Changing Notes In Sabrina Carpenter Collaboration | All You Need To Know
  5. Why TikTok Is Buzzing With Mormon Moms | The Impact Of Hulu's ‘The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives'
World News
  1. Sunita Williams' Return To Earth: NASA Shares Update On Starliner Crew
  2. Indian Bus Carrying 40 Passengers Fall Into River In Nepal, Killing Several
  3. In Photos: Volcanic Eruption In Iceland
  4. Bangladesh: A Challenging Road Ahead
  5. FDA Approves New Covid Vaccines To Combat New Variants | What You Need To Know
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, August 23, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Uttar Pradesh: Over 13 Lakh Government Employees May Lose Salaries | Know Why
  3. Tripura: Centre Approves Rs 40 Crore Fund After Devastating Floods Kill 22, Displace Thousands
  4. US Elections: Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination; Highlights Immigration, NATO, China in Speech
  5. Kolkata Doctor Death: Ceasework Continues In Bengal; 'Animal Like Instinct' Says Psychoanalysis Of Accused
  6. Centre Bans 156 Popular Fixed-Dose Cocktail Drugs Claiming To Involve 'Risk To Human Beings'
  7. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Score: BAN's Shadman Islam Misses Out On Ton Against PAK In Rawalpindi
  8. PM Modi Ukraine Visit LIVE: PM Modi Meets Zelenskyy, Leaders Remember Children Who Lost Lives In War