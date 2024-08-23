NBC Bearings: The M&A Route To Global Fame

National Engineering Industries (NEI), part of $3 billion C K Birla group and manufacturer of NBC Brand of bearings, has managed to achieve these objectives through various global acquisitions made over the years. Selecting the right-fit overseas acquisitions has helped it increase its global connect with global auto original equipment (OEM) manufacturers. This has also helped NEI optimise its costs and discover new customers, which would not have otherwise been possible with India-only operations. It has also put NEI on the global map with international manufacturing footprints and the advantages of a more efficient supply chain to serve the company’s global customers.