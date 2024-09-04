Meet Sandeep Kumar: Leading The Charge In Innovation And Analytics With A People-Centric Approach

On the academic front, Sandeep Kumar is a senior member of IEEE and a well-published scholar, with numerous articles on AI, Machine Learning, Natural Language Generation, and SAP implementation projects. His work serves as a reference for organizations and consultants in their implementation journeys.



Sandeep has been recognized with several prestigious technology awards, including ‘IT Future Leader of the Year 2024’ by Titan Awards (Information Technology), ‘Executive of the Year’ in Technology category for the Globee Awards. Sandeep also is an active judge for Stevie Awards, Business Intelligence Group, as well as hackathons at the University of California. Despite his professional commitments, Sandeep is passionate about mentoring the next generation of tech enthusiasts, offering guidance through various forums.