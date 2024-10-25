Hub4Business

MD Salman, KYC Software’s Project Director Encourages People To Celebrate Diwali In A Crime-Free India.

MD Salman is determined to build a safer and more secure India, strengthening brotherhood and trust with KYC Software Company.

KYC Software
KYC Software
Diwali 2024 is around the corner and people like every year are busy preparing for the festival. It is a time of togetherness, joy and shared greetings. However, MD Salman, Project Director at India’s First KYC Digital Trust platform, “KYC Software Company” based in Delhi says that true brotherhood and sisterhood mean extending this spirit beyond just the festival. He can’t emphasize enough how essential it is for people to understand the importance of protecting every Indian against document-related scams and frauds.

KYC Software Company not only wishes everyone a very Happy Diwali, but is also determined to go beyond exchanging greetings and strengthening brotherhood and sisterhood with the company’s one-of-a-kind services that protect them from scams and fraudsters, ultimately making India crime-free. It excels in offering affordable identity and document verification services for individuals and small businesses.

MD Salman explains that Delhi is considered to be a hub of discipline and ethics in terms of PIV (Personal Identity Verification) without which, it is impossible to process anything in the national Capital of India. The company wishes this practice shall be continued across the country to make India crime-free with the incredible services it offers them as a paperless platform, verifying individuals for ensuring trust and accountability between employers and employees. Through this, it ensures to set an example for creating a secure and trustworthy environment for all.

KYC Software garnered more headlines for massive job openings for hiring non-technical analysts. It also made headlines with giving people opportunity to open their own KYC verification center, empowering them to start their own franchises. Recently, MD Salman also spoke about how he aims at expanding the presence of KYC Software across all sectors in India. It is already making waves in offering identity verification services and solutions to a wide-range of businesses from the hotel industry to micro-lending companies, corporates, visa consultancies and builders.

MD Salman highlights since Diwali is around the corner, every Indian citizen should promise to protect each other from document-related crimes and scams and spread the true spirit of oneness, making India crime-free.

