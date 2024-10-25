MD Salman, KYC Software’s Project Director Encourages People To Celebrate Diwali In A Crime-Free India.

MD Salman explains that Delhi is considered to be a hub of discipline and ethics in terms of PIV (Personal Identity Verification) without which, it is impossible to process anything in the national Capital of India. The company wishes this practice shall be continued across the country to make India crime-free with the incredible services it offers them as a paperless platform, verifying individuals for ensuring trust and accountability between employers and employees. Through this, it ensures to set an example for creating a secure and trustworthy environment for all.