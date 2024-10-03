Jewels Of Empowerment: Celebrating Women Through Fashion And Philanthropy

The event, graced by the charismatic Shilpa Shetty as the chief guest, celebrated women who have carved their paths in various fields, overcoming challenges and breaking barriers. Shilpa, an actor, entrepreneur, and wellness influencer, radiated grace and positive energy, embodying the spirit of empowerment. The atmosphere was charged with positivity and purpose, as participants and attendees alike recognized the impact of fashion when it is intertwined with a noble cause. The evening was dedicated to supporting the V Care Foundation, a beacon of hope for cancer patients, reminding us that beauty can indeed play a pivotal role in healing.