Innovating In Tech: Exploring Impact With Ajinkya Mahadeo Ghadge

Q: You’ve mentioned some of the larger initiatives in the past, but how do you approach handling unexpected issues? Can you share an example?

Ajinkya Ghadge: One notable issue was related to a popular airline, where we needed to recover millions of dollars from unpaid bookings due to a third-party payment system glitch. The challenge was that much time had passed, and there were complications with the lack of two-factor authentication (2FA) and adhering to regulations around payment recovery. I led the development of a custom solution to recover the payments, which was a mix of building recovery scripts and leveraging our system's architecture to facilitate the process. In the end, we were able to successfully recover most of the money, contributing directly to the bottom line. It was a challenging but rewarding experience that underscored the importance of flexibility and creative problem-solving in payment systems.