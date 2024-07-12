Parama’s journey was not without obstacles. Early in her career, she faced disappointment despite being appreciated by judges and audiences at a zonal competition for professionals. She attributes this setback to perceived political influences within the organizing committee. This experience only fuelled her determination to seek bigger platforms. She began applying to national and international competitions and festivals organized by the Indian Cultural Council, the Australian Council, and the US Art Council. This strategic move proved successful, earning her prestigious awards and increased recognition.