Security and system dependability are more important than ever in the current digital age. The rise of Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) has brought forth techniques that merge software engineering with IT operations, aiming to create scalable and highly reliable software systems. Among the plethora of practices within SRE, system logging and auditing are pivotal for fortifying system security. This comprehensive draft delves into the critical role of system logging and auditing in SRE, underpinned by practical insights from extensive expertise and contributions to the field. Ankur Mahida, a reputable expert in the field, has significantly advanced these practices through his support. His work emphasizes the necessity of solid logging and auditing frameworks for achieving these SRE goals.