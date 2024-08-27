Hub4Business

Driving Innovation And Growth: Pace Digitek’s Vision For The Future

How Pace Digitek is Revolutionizing Telecom and Energy Storage with Cutting-Edge Solutions and a Relentless Pursuit of Excellence.

Q. How does it feel to receive this prestigious award?

It is a great feeling to receive the award. It is important to get recognised for the hard work we do, and it gives us a lot of motivation.

Q. What are the most inspiring innovations are done in your organization?

Over the period we have established our company that has the capabilities of products, services and projects in our chosen Business segments. It is rare to have all these capabilities within the same organisation. We have developed a lot of innovative solutions that have helped our customers.

Q. According to you, what factors helped you excel?

Hard work is the main factor, we as a team work hard and meet the customer expectations. Being transparent with our customers also helps greatly.

Q. When it comes to your organization, what are you most proud of?

The first-generation entrepreneurship company started with 10 people has grown to thousands of teams and from a humble beginning to a decent company in terms of revenues, is what we are proud of.

Q. Your organization’s contribution in the field of Telecommunications Industry?

We have contributed to the telecom infrastructure a lot in the last 17 years and added lot of value addition. We build network infrastructure on turnkey basis coupled with services thereby delivering the performance.

Q. How are you different from people working in a similar domain?

We have Backward Integration capabilities by which the delivery of projects in time is assured at right price.

Q. What is the goal of your company and how are you planning to achieve it?

We have entered the energy storage in a big way, constructing the 5GWh plant which will be operational from the coming October. We aim to be amongst the top five Energy storage companies in India by 2030.

Q. What’s the biggest factors that has helped you to be successful?

Always being innovative and keep adapting to change is the key to success. Also, we should always be on the lookout for new opportunities and not settle with what we have.

Q. What are some of your future endeavours?

We are working towards becoming the leading company in telecom and energy storage industry. The development of our very big Energy Storage System facility is going in full swing, and we have already won tenders for around 100 MW SOLAR + BESS. Going forward, we target at getting and fulfilling bigger telecom and energy storage orders.

Q. What is the best advice you can give to our readers?

Always have a vision and don’t let it fade. Work towards achieving much bigger than that and don’t stop there. Repeat the whole process again.

