Banker Bhanu Srivastav's Resignation Goes Viral On The Internet

Bhanu Srivastav is a seasoned banker with a distinguished career in a public sector bank. After completing his engineering degree, he successfully cleared the IBPS exam and embarked on a journey in the banking sector. Bhanu's career has been marked by a series of challenging assignments that have significantly honed his skills and expertise across various domains. His contributions range from Business Process Reengineering and Innovation to Human Resources and Industrial Relations, leaving a significant impact on every department he has served.