AamDhanE Secures Investment In Pre-Series A Funding Round From The Michael And Susan Dell Foundation (MSDF), Tamil Nadu Emerging Sector Seed Fund (TNESSF) And Founders

AamDhanE, a pioneering tech-enabled job matching & fulfilment platform focused on the blue-collar workforce based out of Coimbatore, has raised an undisclosed amount in its pre-Series A funding round. The investment in the round was by the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation (MSDF), prominent impact investor in India’s education, financial services and livelihoods space known for its commitment to transforming the lives of resource-constrained families & improving livelihoods. And TNESSF, a venture capital fund managed by the Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Fund Management Corporation Limited (TNIFMC)- Government of Tamil Nadu and the Founders.