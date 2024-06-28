A Multifaceted Business Leader

Global Group: Building Success from the Ground Up

Gurvinder has founded and grown four businesses under the Global Group of Companies including a diverse range of high-end products in three industries: retail aviation and information technology. Under Gurvinder’s visionary guidance all these enterprises are profitable and are steadily growing.

These businesses include the following:

• Global Premium Lifestyle Pvt Ltd.

This luxury and lifestyle company operates:

o Global Gadgets – Gurvinder’s first business venture is a stand-alone high-end consumer electronics and home appliances outlet. It is widely recognized as one of the most respected names in consumer electronics and home appliances.

o Global IT Business Solutions (GIBS) – a premium systems integrator offering end-to-end IT infrastructure that is fitted to the size budget and needs of customers. Gurvinder and his team’s customized solutions ensure a strong and lasting return on their investment.

• GRD Aviation – An aviation services venture with Bird Group for the maintenance repair and overhaul of aircraft. Gurvinder has built an extensive network of manufacturers distributors authorized dealers and reputed traders of aircraft and helicopter accessories avionics instruments and more.

• Global Business Connects (GBC) – This is Gurvinder’s formal foray into the world of corporate relations building on his extensive network and financial expertise. This distinctive venture helps startups looking for funding to investors looking for meaningful business collaborations joint ventures and business connections for funding and other ventures. It is a perfect expression of Gurvinder’s matchmaking skills as a dynamic entrepreneur and financial consultant.