A Multifaceted Business Leader

With over 26 years of hands-on experience as an entrepreneur, Gurvinder Singh is now offering, for the very first time, a unique amalgam of his personal, professional and under-the-radar journey as a proactive business consultant. Very few know about the multiple and profitable network of companies he has created. He has, in the process, perfected the crucial skills of strategic planning and execution through real-world application, from conception to global expansion. He has identified, accessed, and thereafter nurtured a whole range of global and national collaborations and partnerships to build his unique business model. Most importantly, Gurvinder is someone who understands money matters. He’s actively engaged, both in the raising and appropriate deployment of capital, whether it is through his vast network of high net-worth individuals (HNIs) that he has catered to in his diverse businesses or through the more formal process of handholding towards IPOs and FPOs.
Gurvinder abides by the old Indian proverb: “The best way to learn is by doing”. His consulting practice will now extend this adage to suggest that “The best consultant is someone who has done the things you want to achieve, has built a network that matters and has not learnt about them at a distance or analyzed them for someone else.” This unique combination of practical operational expertise and a long entrepreneurial journey has just been rolled out as a Consulting Service, to a few select clients. They are now retaining Gurvinder to be the rocket under their wings, for rapid rise to the altitudes they aspire for.
Global Group: Building Success from the Ground Up
Gurvinder has founded and grown four businesses under the Global Group of Companies including a diverse range of high-end products in three industries: retail aviation and information technology. Under Gurvinder’s visionary guidance all these enterprises are profitable and are steadily growing.
These businesses include the following:
• Global Premium Lifestyle Pvt Ltd.
• GRD Aviation – An aviation services venture with Bird Group for the maintenance repair and overhaul of aircraft. Gurvinder has built an extensive network of manufacturers distributors authorized dealers and reputed traders of aircraft and helicopter accessories avionics instruments and more.
• Global Business Connects (GBC) – This is Gurvinder’s formal foray into the world of corporate relations building on his extensive network and financial expertise. This distinctive venture helps startups looking for funding to investors looking for meaningful business collaborations joint ventures and business connections for funding and other ventures. It is a perfect expression of Gurvinder’s matchmaking skills as a dynamic entrepreneur and financial consultant.
During his journey, Gurvinder has been deeply involved in every aspect, from the ground up. He began as an importer and distributor with interests in IT, ran a successful wellness products operation, and participated in various ventures that required extensive partner sourcing and collaboration, besides handholding clients in the run-up to IPOs. His field knowledge and in-depth understanding of these areas have made him a valuable partner to visionary entrepreneurs.
Over two-and-a-half decades of business involving very high-net-worth customers, Gurvinder has built a strong and diverse network of investors, ready to finance cutting-edge businesses and technologies. These investors often deploy their funds with him, based on years of trust built through numerous successful deals, he has given them privileged access to.
Financial Strategy: The Pillar of Business Success
An adept exponent of the virtues of experience over academic learning, Gurvinder’s mantra of success is: “An idea without a strategy is just an illusion. And any strategy that is not backed by money remains exciting on paper”. In his understanding, a robust financial strategy is critical from the very inception of a business. This includes elements such as pricing, branding, cost analysis, fundraising, and navigating IPOs/FPOs, necessitating constant market inputs and vigilance on the ecosystem.
Since 2000, Gurvinder has served on the boards of both Indian and multinational companies, providing them with financial strategy and expansion ideas. Speaking with CFOs, country heads, and VPs across multiple product spaces and scales of operations reveals many common problems. Many businesses struggle to bridge financial gaps, and others need last-mile business connections, where they often falter.
Recently, his technical group helped examine the financial strategies of a major software company entering the Indian market. They assisted the company in changing its tactics after identifying large disparities in fundraising and pricing. This led to pre-orders and investment interest, highlighting the importance of strategic financial alignment at the start of capital markets entry.
Supporting Startups: Financial Strategies for Success
In India’s thriving startup scene, weak financial planning causes 80% of startups to fail within three years. Many mismanage investor funds or are unable to secure venture capital. During a recent lecture at a premier business school, Gurvinder spoke about how startups may raise and utilize funds effectively.
He recently worked on fundraising with a domestic startup, raising five times the required funds through his network and financial expertise. His strategic approach involves understanding investor perspectives and providing accurate financial projections. His team ensures the appropriate investors are identified and matched with viable business opportunities.
Strategic Advisory: Navigating IPOs and FPOs
As a strategic advisor, Gurvinder has guided companies at various maturity stages through the intricate processes of IPOs and FPOs. These endeavours involve working with specialists for rigorous due diligence, regulatory compliance, legal checks, and market analysis. Launching an IPO requires meticulous preparation and market understanding. His in-house team conducts thorough market research, investor sentiment analysis, and trend monitoring to ensure successful public offerings. Without expert guidance, companies risk undermining their hard-earned progress.
Partner with a Strategic Expert
For those looking to enter the business world and make informed financial decisions, partnering with an experienced advisor like Gurvinder Singh is essential. His extensive experience in building organizations and crafting effective strategies can help achieve business objectives faster and with greater chances of success.