Top 5 Ayurvedic Oils To Fight Hair Fall

Brahmi Oil

Brahmi oil is also known as the "Bacopa monnieri" herb. It is one of the most well-known Ayurvedic herbs. It is well-known for its cognitive benefits as well as its hair-care benefits. It is made from the plant Brahmi. It contains antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that are very important for hair. Regular application of this oil strengthens your hair roots. It also prevents hair fall. It also helps in hair growth. The cooling properties of this oil soothe your scalp. It also reduces inflammation and itching on your scalp. It also nourishes your hair shaft. It improves the texture of your hair and prevents split ends.