Reimagining Shoulder Arthroplasty: Arthrex's Modular Glenoid System Offers Customized Solutions

Shoulder replacement surgery is a procedure to ease pain and regain function in people with severe shoulder joint issues like arthritis or injury. Traditional methods sometimes struggle with precise implant placement and adapting to each patient’s unique anatomy. The Arthrex Modular Glenoid System with VIP is a game-changer designed to tackle these issues with advanced tech and careful planning, customising the implant according to the patient's anatomy!

Arthrex Modular Glenoid System is an innovative system comprising various interchangeable components. It allows surgeons to customise the glenoid implant to each patient's unique anatomy.

The Arthrex Modular Glenoid Implant System offers the following incomparable Patient Advantages: