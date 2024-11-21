Orthopedic Odyssey: Dr. Sivaiah Potla's Knee Replacement Mastery In WIND SWIPE DEFORMITY Of Knees

In a remarkable tale of resilience and triumph, Dadi Venkateswarlu, a 70-year-old from Kolaganivaaripalem, Bapatla, found hope and healing through the expertise of Dr. Sivaiah Potla M.S(Ortho) FAJR (Singapore, U.S.A, Germany), founder & chief joint replacement surgeon, Shri Ramchandra Joint Replacement Center, Guntur, renowned as the best joint replacement surgeon in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.
Enduring 15 years of excruciating knee pain and unsuccessful treatments, Venkateswarlu's condition took a dire turn as both knees became crooked and unstable and was almost bed ridden. Conventional solutions had failed, and surgery, though advised by other orthopaedic surgeons, instilled fear in Venkateswarlu.
With excessive usage of pain killers and other medications, patient’s kidneys are damaged to certain extent, though this case is prone to cardiovascular risk considering the complexity his condition, Dr.Sivaiah Potla has decided to take this surgery as a challenge and enable the patient to walk with happy knees. If the patient could have gotten his surgery in the early phase, he could have avoided the trauma and agony all these15 years and there may be a huge chance to preserve natural bone, Dr Sivaiah Potla has suggested that, for those who are suffering with joint pain, do not rely on pain killer and follow advise of best orthopaedic surgeon and live pain free and comfortable life.
Dr. Sivaiah Potla, whose reputation for taking on complex joint replacement cases became the beacon of hope for Venkateswarlu. Following a comprehensive diagnosis, Dr. Potla Sivaiah revealed the extent of damage—worn-out knees, destroyed tibia and femur bones, and ligaments stretched to a POLIO LIMBS-like gait, resulting in a rare and challenging WIND SWIPE DEFORMITY (Where right knee was bent inside by 40 degrees (Varus Deformity) and left knee was bent outside by 50 degrees (Valgus Deformity)
Undeterred by the complexity of the surgery, Dr Sivaiah Potla has taken up the case as challenge and with his innate skill and pragmatic surgical approach, he did right knee replacement with reconstruction of tibia & correction of deformity & ligament balancing perfectly with special imported USA implants on November 27, 2023, Remarkably, Venkateswarlu was walking within five hours of surgery, experiencing a newfound joy.
Venkateswarlu came back for left knee replacement and Dr Sivaiah Potla knew that left replacement was more challenging than right knee replacement as both Tobia and Femur bones were destroyed very badly, and the supporting ligaments were stretched out and his knee was bent by 50 degrees outside (severe valgus deformity). Left knee replacement was done on 23 January 2024 with special imported implants and his destroyed bones were reconstructed with bone cement, titanium screws, titanium augments and titanium stems and ligaments were balanced perfectly.
One of the technical complications following the correction of severe valgus deformity of knee is foot drop due to stretching of common peroneal nerve. But in this case, there is no such complication even after correcting 40-50 degrees valgus deformity showcasing Dr. Sivaiah Potla's innovative surgical prowess.
15 years of painkillers usage by Mr. Venkateswarlu had led to border-line renal damage (kidney damage). To prevent renal failure before, during and after the surgery, Dr Sivaiah Potla has taken the advice of best nephrologist and extended best renal care, as such patient didn’t encounter any renal issues during or after the surgery, this displays Dr Sivaiah Potla’s strong resolute to enable the patient to walk with happy knees.
Despite the complexity, Venkateswarlu walked within 5 hours of the surgery without any complications, Dr Sivaiah Potla has taken care of patient’s pain with advanced pain management techniques and the patient recovered and was discharged on January 27, 2024.It’s been 6 months, and he is happily doing his daily chores and taking care of his cattle and going to fields daily and doing farming.
Dr. Sivaiah Potla's 17+ years of exclusive joint replacement expertise ensured a smooth recovery.
