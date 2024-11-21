Orthopedic Odyssey: Dr. Sivaiah Potla's Knee Replacement Mastery In WIND SWIPE DEFORMITY Of Knees

With excessive usage of pain killers and other medications, patient’s kidneys are damaged to certain extent, though this case is prone to cardiovascular risk considering the complexity his condition, Dr.Sivaiah Potla has decided to take this surgery as a challenge and enable the patient to walk with happy knees. If the patient could have gotten his surgery in the early phase, he could have avoided the trauma and agony all these15 years and there may be a huge chance to preserve natural bone, Dr Sivaiah Potla has suggested that, for those who are suffering with joint pain, do not rely on pain killer and follow advise of best orthopaedic surgeon and live pain free and comfortable life.