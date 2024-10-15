Healthcare Spotlight

Dr. Sathya Sindhuja - The Ultimate Curer Of Chronic Pains And Ailments

Discover how Dr. Sathya Sindhuja, an expert in Siddha healing, transforms lives through holistic treatments at Chakrasiddh. Specializing in chronic pain relief, mobility restoration, and emotional well-being, her therapies combine Nadi Vaidyam, Marma Chikitsa, and lifestyle changes to help clients overcome ailments like migraines, spondylosis, lymphoedema, and more—without surgeries or medications.

Healing is a noble profession. But being chosen to heal from a young age, and going on to transform lives is what we would refer to as a true calling. Dr Sathya Sindhuja has been learning ancient Siddha healing techniques and possess the exceptional ability to comprehend the intricacies of the human body and perceive the subtle currents of energy coursing through it.

Chronic pain can significantly diminish one's quality of life. Most afflicted people cannot go about their daily functions without assistance, and most of the time are confined to a bed or a wheelchair. With no other resort and no solution provided by modern medicine, many turned to Chakrasiddh’s holistic healing.

Dr Sathya Sindhuja has provided a safe haven for lakhs of people who had no other solution for their pain. Many revere her for her skills. But are her hands actually magic?

Dr Sindhuja follows the simple techniques of Nadi Vaidyam and Marma Chikitsa. Nadi’s are channels of energy that allow the flow of life force the entire body. Marmani are powerful energy points, located at certain points in the body that have an abundance of nerves and blood vessels. The marmani help in cellular communication, diagnosing certain conditions, and have several therapeutic applications.

Dr Sathya Sindhuja activates the marma or nadi by using gentle strokes and applying direct pressure, thereby releasing chronic patterns of tension and toxins accumulated in the body, stimulating blood and oxygen circulation and relaxing muscles. Treating the disturbed marma points and regenerating blocked nadi points restore the body to normalcy. Her clients have reported feeling a sense of immediate relief within three days.

Chakrasiddh’s healing methods work towards improving the overall lifestyle of their clients. Chronic Pain can severely reduce mobility and movement, limiting a person’s life.

The Siddha system of healing uses a combination of Siddha deep tissue techniques, yoga, mobility exercises, and lifestyle changes to completely relieve pain, restore mobility, and help you lead a better life. Clients have come to Chakrasiddh to seek relief from various illnesses, whether they were chronic, age-related, or caused by accidents. Like migraines, sciatica, spondylosis, slip disc, spinal cord injuries, arthritis, or vertigo.

Likewise, there was a client who found herself in a recurring cycle of hospitalization every six months due to her debilitating Cervical Lumbar Spondylosis. Frustrated by this relentless struggle, she turned to Chakrasiddh and over the course of 41 days of dedicated treatment, her life underwent a remarkable transformation, allowing her to reclaim her normal life once more.

Here is the story of Deepika who was suffering from lymphoedema –

Chakrasiddh’s Holistic approach to my ailment and magical hands of Dr Sindhuja, brought back my life”.

I Deepika, a 45-year-old U.S resident came to Chakrasiddh on my mother’s request before going for Bariatric surgery as my weight had reached 140kgs. Due to Left Breast removal, I had lymphoedema in m arm which was becoming a botheration in my life. My daily activities like bathing, kitchen words all were stalled due to heaviness in arm. I use to feel some shocking current in left hand and sometimes numbness. I was told by Oncologist there is no complete cure for lymphoedema so I had not hoped for too much but after greeting Dr Sindhuja, a feeling of normalcy already entailed in me. She did some special sessions for me and I was surprised, she mentioned names of my known people who according to her were causing disturbances in me and blocking my energy.

I don’t believe in miracles happening but Dr Sindhuja’s sessions did magic. I started having more and more faith in self healing capacity and each session gave me a new life. I lost 30 kgs weight at end of treatment. Weakness in my left arm was reduced and gripping, holding heavy items has become a cakewalk for me. I could visibly see my hand circumference reduction and the best part was I got rid of sockettes. The dedicated staff and Doctors at every stage helped me coming out of my anxiety and depression caused by this at such young age.

I really appreciate Sindhuja maam’s patience, who took my difficult case and showed path for a recovery to me. This is the place where you can avoid medicines and surgeries and find relief in pain. Hope this way of natural treatment reaches to masses and everyone gets benefited by this.”

Dr Sathya Sindhuja strongly believes in living a balanced life. She envisions a world where individuals embrace the profound holistic healing methodologies rooted in Siddha science and also use them to heal not just their bodies but also their minds and emotions. Her goal is to help people achieve a state of overall well-being where physical, mental, and emotional health come together for a happier and healthier life.

Visit us at: https://www.chakrasiddh.com/

