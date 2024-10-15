Dr. Sathya Sindhuja - The Ultimate Curer Of Chronic Pains And Ailments

I Deepika, a 45-year-old U.S resident came to Chakrasiddh on my mother’s request before going for Bariatric surgery as my weight had reached 140kgs. Due to Left Breast removal, I had lymphoedema in m arm which was becoming a botheration in my life. My daily activities like bathing, kitchen words all were stalled due to heaviness in arm. I use to feel some shocking current in left hand and sometimes numbness. I was told by Oncologist there is no complete cure for lymphoedema so I had not hoped for too much but after greeting Dr Sindhuja, a feeling of normalcy already entailed in me. She did some special sessions for me and I was surprised, she mentioned names of my known people who according to her were causing disturbances in me and blocking my energy.