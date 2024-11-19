Dr. Pratyush Ranjan - Prostate Health: Symptoms, Diagnosis & Treatment

The prostate is an important part of the male body, located beneath the bladder. It plays a crucial role in sexual activity, producing semen, and many other functions. The prostate surrounds the urethra, the tube through which urine flows. It only exists in men and not in women. As men age, especially around 55-60 years, the prostate begins to enlarge due to male hormones like testosterone and other factors. This enlargement puts pressure on the urethra, leading to various problems, which are explained gradually.

Symptoms of Prostate Enlargement

When men reach the age of 50, 55, 60, or 65, the enlargement of the prostate starts to compress the urethra.

The first noticeable symptom is that the stream of urine becomes weaker and the distance the urine reaches decreases.

If the condition worsens, urine may even start falling on the feet or stop completely, which could require emergency intervention, such as the insertion of a urinary catheter.

Additionally:

Some patients may experience incomplete emptying of the bladder, leading to frequent urges to urinate, especially at night.

This disturbs their sleep and impacts their quality of life, leading to tiredness, loss of concentration, and multiple bathroom visits.

The urine flow becomes thinner, and it takes time for the stream to start.

Importance of Consulting a Urologist

Men experiencing these symptoms should consult a urologist. Urologists are super specialists in issues related to the kidneys, urinary tract, and prostate. After completing MBBS, MS/DNB, they undergo further super-specialization (MCH or DNB). Urologists are well-qualified to diagnose and treat prostate problems.

Diagnosis of Prostate Issues

When a patient sees a urologist, they will likely undergo a prostate examination, which includes physical checks and various tests.

Ultrasound : This can detect how much urine remains in the bladder after voiding and measure the size of the prostate.

Uroflowmetry : Assesses urine flow.

Blood Tests: Kidney function tests, complete blood counts, and PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen) are performed to rule out cancer.

Based on these results, the urologist will determine the severity of the patient’s condition and suggest a treatment plan.

Treatment Options for Prostate Enlargement

The treatment options include medications, surgery, or catheterization, depending on the patient’s condition.

Medication : For some, medication like alpha-blockers is enough, providing relief.

Surgery : If medication does not provide relief, surgery might be necessary.

Catheterization: If surgery is not an option due to the patient’s health or age, long-term catheterization may be advised.

Surgical Options

Surgery options include advanced techniques:

TURP (Transurethral Resection of the Prostate) : Can be performed using monopolar or bipolar methods.

Laser Surgery (HoLEP) : If the prostate gland is very large, Holmium Laser Enucleation of the Prostate may be used.

Other Techniques: Water vaporization or stenting are also emerging options.

The primary goal of surgery is to clear the urinary path, which can be achieved through TURP or laser surgery.

Recovery and Potential Complications

Post-surgery recovery is typically smooth, and patients are discharged within two days with improved urinary function. In some cases, minor complications like urinary leakage may occur, but this usually resolves within 2 to 4 weeks. Diabetic patients might take longer to recover fully.

Preventive Measures

In terms of prevention, while lifestyle modifications alone cannot completely prevent prostate issues, they can help reduce the risks.

Controlling Blood Sugar : Important for diabetic patients.

Maintaining a Healthy Weight : Crucial for overall health.

Regular Testing: Patients over the age of 50 should get regular PSA tests and ultrasounds every year or two.

Conclusion

In conclusion, prostate is important part of our body. In elderly it can get enlarged and cause urinary problems affecting lifestyle. It can very well be treated and qualified urologist are the best doctors to treat it.