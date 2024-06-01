Healthcare Spotlight

Dr. Ishan Oak - Skincare Tips For Travel: How To Maintain Healthy Skin On The Go

Consistency is key to healthy skin, even when you're on the go. Try to stick to your regular skincare routine as much as possible. This will help prevent breakouts and other skin issues that can arise from neglecting your skin

Dr. Ishan Oak
info_icon

Traveling can be exhilarating but also take a toll on your skin. From changes in climate to long hours spent in transit, various factors can disrupt your skincare routine and lead to skin issues. However, with a few adjustments and preventive measures, you can keep your skin looking and feeling its best while on the go.

Adjusting Your Skincare Routine

Consider the Climate: Take into account the climate of your destination and anticipate how your skin type may respond to it. If you're heading to a humid location, individuals with dry skin may find that their skincare routine remains unaffected or even benefits from the added moisture in the air. Conversely, those with oily skin might need to implement additional measures to manage excess oil production. On the other hand, if your destination is dry, individuals with dry skin should ensure they pack extra moisturizing products to combat potential dehydration.

Streamline Your Products: When traveling, it's essential to pack light and opt for multipurpose products. Choose skincare items that can serve multiple functions, such as a moisturizer with built-in SPF or a cleansing oil that doubles as a makeup remover for easy management and reduce hassle.

Travel Tips for Health Skin

Stay Hydrated: Traveling, especially by air, can dehydrate your skin, leaving it dull and dry. Combat this by staying hydrated from the inside out. Drink plenty of water throughout your journey to keep your skin hydrated and plump. Additionally, consider using a hydrating facial mist or sheet mask to replenish moisture during long flights or car rides.

Cleanse and Exfoliate: Maintaining clean skin is crucial, especially when traveling to unfamiliar environments where pollution and bacteria levels may be higher. Pack travel-sized bottles of your skin-type cleanser and prioritize cleaning your face morning and night. If you're unable to access clean water, consider using micellar water or cleansing wipes as a convenient alternative.

Don't miss the sunscreen: Exposure to the sun's harmful UV rays is a concern, even when traveling to destinations with overcast skies. Make sunscreen a non-negotiable part of your skincare routine, regardless of the weather forecast. Choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher and reapply every two hours, especially if you'll be outdoors.

Protect Your Lips and Eyes: Use a hydrating lip balm with SPF to protect your lips from UV exposure and keep them moisturized. Additionally, wear sunglasses with UV protection to shield your eyes from the sun's harmful rays and prevent premature aging.

Stay Consistent: Consistency is key to healthy skin, even when you're on the go. Try to stick to your regular skincare routine as much as possible. This will help prevent breakouts and other skin issues that can arise from neglecting your skin.

Issued in Public Interest by Dr.Reddy's Laboratories LTD

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Karnataka Court Calls On Rahul Gandhi To Appear On June 7 In Defamation Case
  2. KCET Result 2024 Declared On cetonline.karantaka.gov.in| How To Check Karnataka CET Result
  3. Reporter's Guarantee | Mandi Voices Unemployment Concerns
  4. SC To Hear On Jun 3 Delhi Govt Plea Seeking Direction To Haryana To Release Surplus Water
  5. Delhi's Mungeshpur DID NOT Record 52.9 Degree Celsius, IMD Clarifies Station Error
Entertainment News
  1. Karan Tejpal's 'Stolen’, About Missing Girl Children, Only Indian Film Headed For Venice
  2. Daughter Of Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Files Court Petition To Remove Father's Last Name
  3. Bhumi Pednekar Starts Shoot For Maiden Series 'Daldal'
  4. After OTT Debut With ‘Gunaah’, Jia Narigara To Share Screen With Abhishek Bachchan
  5. Saloni Batra Opens Up On Her 'Gaanth' Role, Says She Had To Work On Her ‘Body Language, Tone’
Sports News
  1. IND Vs BAN Warm-Up, T20 World Cup Live Blog: Focus On Playing XIs As India Meet Bangladesh
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: French Open - Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Best friend Paula Badosa; DK Bids Adieu To Cricket Via Social Media
  3. Dinesh Karthik Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket
  4. Jose Mourinho In Talks With Fenerbahce: Decorated Portuguese Coach Eyes Turkiye Move
  5. WI Vs PNG, T20 World Cup: Men In Maroon Face Assadollah Vala & Co In Their Opening Match
World News
  1. Japan Billionaire Maezawa Cancels Moon Trip Due To Uncertainty Over SpaceX Rocket Development
  2. Whitney Museum And MTA Collaborate To Bring Vibrant Artworks To NYC Subway Stations
  3. From Garlic Bread To Caprese: Savory Martinis Are The Latest Cocktail Trend In NYC This Summer
  4. Why 18-29 Year-Olds Are Loving Facebook Again?
  5. African National Party, Which Freed South Africa From Apartheid, Sees End To 30-Year Majority
Latest Stories
  1. T20 World Cup: 45 Major League Cricket Players Feature In Tournament As Cricket Rises In USA
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: French Open - Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Best friend Paula Badosa; DK Bids Adieu To Cricket Via Social Media
  3. No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal, Court Defers Bail Hearing; ED Says Delhi CM Made 'Misleading Claims'
  4. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 7 LIVE Updates: Polling Ends For General Elections, Results On June 4
  5. Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Vs Chiharu Shida-Nami Matsuyama, Live Streaming, Singapore Open, Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch
  6. ‘Time For This War To End’: Biden Presents Israel's 3-Phase Plan For Gaza Ceasefire
  7. Phase 7 Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 57 Seats, 8 States/UTs; PM Modi, Anurag Thakur Among Political Bigwigs In Fray
  8. Imtiaz Ali Recalls ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ Debacle: Mujhe Bohot Dard Hua, It Is An Unfortunate Child