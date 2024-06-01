Dr. Ishan Oak - Skincare Tips For Travel: How To Maintain Healthy Skin On The Go

Consider the Climate: Take into account the climate of your destination and anticipate how your skin type may respond to it. If you're heading to a humid location, individuals with dry skin may find that their skincare routine remains unaffected or even benefits from the added moisture in the air. Conversely, those with oily skin might need to implement additional measures to manage excess oil production. On the other hand, if your destination is dry, individuals with dry skin should ensure they pack extra moisturizing products to combat potential dehydration.