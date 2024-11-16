Conclusion

Isha Bhonde’s insights into addressing cognitive decline in geriatric patients with physical therapy underscore the power of an integrative, patient-centered approach. By merging physical activity with mental engagement, social interaction, and family involvement, physical therapy emerges as a powerful tool for supporting cognitive health in older adults. Isha’s perspective highlights the importance of ongoing innovation, research, and compassion in geriatric care, with a view toward providing elderly patients with the resources they need to live fuller, healthier lives. Through her work, Isha continues to advocate for physical therapy as an essential component in addressing cognitive decline, paving the way for more effective and holistic approaches to elder care.