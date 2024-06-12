Education

TS LAWCET Result 2024 Date, Time: TSCHE To Declare LAWCET, PGLCET Results On June 13 At 4 PM

Along with the LAWCET Results, TSCHE will also declared the PGLCET Results on Thursday. Once the results are declared, candidates will be able to download their rankcards from the official website

Telangana State Council Of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the TS LAWCET Result and TS PGLCET Result date and time. As per the official announcement on the website, candidates will be able to download their TS LAWCET Rankcards on Thursday - June 13.

Along with the LAWCET Results, TSCHE will also declared the PGLCET Results on Thursday. Once the results are declared, candidates will be able to download their rankcards from the official website - lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS LAWCET Result 2024 Date, Time

  • Date - June 13, 2024

  • Time - 4 PM

BY Outlook Web Desk

TS LAWCET Result 2024 - How To Check LAWCET, PGLCET Result

  • Visit the official website - lawcet.tsche.ac.in

  • On the homepage, click on the link for LAWCET Result or PGLCET Result

  • Enter your hall ticket number, date of birth and other details asked for.

  • Your TS LAWCET Result and TS PGLCET Result will be displayed on the screen

  • Download and take a printout for future reference.

The TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET 2024 Exams were conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE. The LAWCET 2024 Examination and PGLCET was conducted on June 3, 2024.

The preliminary answer key was released on June 6, 2024. Along with the results on June 13, Osmania University and TSCHE are expected to release the final answer key for the law entrance exams as well.

