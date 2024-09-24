According to Jeff Hancock, Professor of Communication at Stanford University, the ability of AI systems to generate text is a blessing and a curse in terms of communication. It has major implications for how humans communicate and for human-computer interactions. This is a grey area right now as not much research has not been done on it yet. But it is safe to say that AI systems will change the skillsets writers need in the future. Writers who learn to work with these tools and use them to their advantage will have an edge in the job market. A recent news report about job losses among copywriters in a UK-based company came with an interesting twist. Several members of a team of copywriters lost their jobs due to automation. Since the AI model was cheaper, the company gave it the task of generating outlines and writing articles. This did not go as planned though. The AI-generated articles turned out to have a weird, overtly formal tone and did not sound “human” enough. In order to solve the problem, some of the flesh and blood copywriters were brought back to the office in order to humanise the AI-generated text and make it sound less stilted!