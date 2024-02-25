The Fading Art Of Letter Writing

“It was the morning of June 1999. I was sipping nun chai when a loud knock on the main door interrupted the peaceful silence of our house. Taeth, my mother, abandoned spinning the charkha and rushed to the door. As I watched from the corner of my eye, a postman appeared at the threshold, holding a letter in his hand. Taeth exchanged some words with him and while he responded, she screamed at the top of her voice. Upon hearing her, every member of our joint family gathered. All of them were anxiously waiting to know what had happened. Despite our pleas, Taeth refused to hand over the letter to anyone except Abba, my father. What was in that letter? I couldn't wait to find out,” recalls Zahoor (50) [name changed] from Srinagar’s downtown area.

He continues, “Taeth gave Abba the letter with a smile and said, ‘Mubarak chuy, apari peth chey baey sinz chitthve chmech. (Your brother from Pakistan has sent you a letter)’. Abba had not heard from uncle in the last two decades. This letter was an antidote to Abba’s pain and years of yearning. All of us sat in the aangan as my father read the letter with great pride. The tears kept flowing as he read. Uncle had established a huge carpet business in Amritsar, Pakistan, and was married now. The letter also included photos of Rahat, Gaiti Ara, and Mumtaz, uncles’s children. My father kissed the pictures and gave the postman Rs 5. That day was celebrated like a festival. Neighbours and relatives visited us, we bought sweets and Taeth made yakhni in the evening.”

Zahoor was 20 when he realised how a letter could fill a void in someone’s life and bring them peace.