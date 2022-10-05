Poem: Of Durga Puja, Fasting And Feasting

I remember fasting all day, all night

In the festival month-

My unlettered body, smeared with turmeric talc, was aroused with

Excited warbles of Peacocks and sparrows in Jamdani saree

Flirting with bald alligators in Burrabazar Pujapandals.

I was dismayed by the betrayal of old friends-

Leo Tolstoy was busy revising his War and Peace,

Mozart was repairing his Jalsa Ghar,

And James Rennell was distracted by the frequent

raids of Casado pirates in Hooghly.

I am certain I felt I was absolutely transparent when

Strange men and women in plastic masks of Goddess

Interviewed me for the post of librarian in Kalibari.

Now, I work in the fish market-

Cleaning and cutting hilsa for dead dolls

Riding bicycles on the bauxite streets…