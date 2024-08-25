Love Bombing: Emotional Terrorism And The Lost Art Of Loving

Public discussions about love are scarce in our current culture, and young people often exhibit a cynical attitude towards it. Harold Kushner expresses concern in When All You've Ever Wanted Isn't Enough, noting that we may be raising a generation hesitant to fully commit to love due to the fear of getting hurt if it does not work out. The emphasis on individualism and self-interest, combined with a consumerist culture that values instant gratification and material success, tends to foster narcissistic tendencies. Constant exposure to idealised images of perfection and success through social media can set unrealistic expectations and foster a desire for validation, leading individuals to seek relationships that mirror those perfected portrayals. The poet Rainer Maria Rilke famously remarked: "Like so much else, people have also misunderstood the place of love in life, they have made it into play and pleasure because they thought that play and pleasure was more blissful than work; but there is nothing happier than work, and love, just because it is the extreme happiness, can be nothing else but work." The difference between fleeting passion and true love can seem elusive, but when we approach love with intention and commitment—demonstrating care, respect, understanding, and responsibility—our love becomes fulfilling.