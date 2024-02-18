Decolonising Multilingualism By Promoting Mother Tongue

We can see how the multilingual richness of rural areas, urban areas, and mixed population is influenced and encroached upon by monolingual education. As National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 focuses on mother tongue education, the study in this area will prove to be an asset.

Language is one of the most precious gifts that we have and each language represents a unique and distinct cultural heritage. Language is the essence and identity of culture and is a major tool for communication through which we exchange our ideas, feelings, and emotions. It will reclaim the multilingual richness of the country with reference to school education.

The renewed resource allocation and clearer policy objectives in the direction of revalorisation of local languages will achieve the ultimate end of an effective mother tongue-based education system in India.