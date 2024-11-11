Abu’s World: An Insight Into The Political Satire Of Abu Abraham

Abu's career spanned prestigious roles in the UK, including at The Guardian, before his return to The Indian Express, where he would define a generation of Indian satire. His nuanced style combined a lightness of touch with sharp critique, an approach that remains influential among contemporary Indian cartoonists who navigate similar political pressures. Chief Political Cartoonist E.P. Unny, who led a walkthrough of the exhibit, emphasised Abu’s impact, describing him as a “chronicler of the Indira era,” whose legacy persists in today’s politically sensitive media environment.