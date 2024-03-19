In these verses, Arsh Malsiani depicts the joyous celebration of the festival of colors. He describes how once again, the dance and color in the environment comes alive with the arrival of Holi. The drums beat, the colors fly, and the intoxicating scent of bhang (Bhang is a consumable blend derived from the buds, leaves, and flowers of the female cannabis, or marijuana, plant that has its origins in the Indian subcontinent.) fills the air as Holi brings its whirlwind of excitement. The repetition of "phir" (meaning "again" or "once more") emphasizes the cyclical nature of Holi, highlighting its timeless appeal and the perennial joy it brings to all who celebrate.