Strengthening The Social Fabric

It is a much deserving honour for Nina Singh to be elevated by the Union Home Ministry to head the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), becoming the first woman IPS officer to lead any Central Armed Police Force (CAPF). Singh, a senior Rajasthan cadre IPS officer, was serving the nation in the capacity of the officiating Director General (DG) of CISF. In 2021, Singh came on central deputation to the CISF as Additional Director General and grew up the ladder to become the DG.
Year 2023 turned out to be a lucky year not just for the celebrated officer Nina Singh but also for 37 female IPS probationer officers passing out of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, constituting 23% of the total 166 recruits of the batch of 2021, an impact of the ‘Nari-shakti’ bolstering effort of the central government towards attaining gender equality and empowering women in prominent leadership positions.
There are more ‘firsts’ to Singh’s credit. She was the first woman IPS officer allocated to the Rajasthan cadre in 1989, where she served in many important assignments across the state, as ADG Training and DG, Civil Rights and Anti-Human Trafficking. During her stint at the center from 2013 to 2018, Singh worked as Joint Director in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), handling many high-profile cases with national and international ramifications regarding anti-corruption, economic offenses, bank frauds, and sports integrity. The Nirav Modi case and the PNB scam were tried under her supervision.
The experienced police officer played an important role in the Rajasthan State Commission for Women, and during her tenure, she initiated a community outreach program wherein commission members conducted hearings for women facing difficulties in various districts.
She was appointed Principal Secretary of Health in Rajasthan during the COVID pandemic. As a committed officer, she has been closely associated with the police reform initiatives in Rajasthan and has spearheaded many projects in connection with transparency in recruitment, modernisation, capacity building, training, and proficiency in service. These efforts underscore her commitment to fostering positive relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve.
A graduate from Patna Women’s College in Bihar, Singh joined Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi to pursue her master’s and went on to Harvard University, USA, for a Master of Public Administration (MPA). She is also trained in the evaluation of social programs at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA.
Nina Singh, a decorated officer and recipient of the Police Medal for Meritorious Service and the President’s Police Medal for distinguished service, also excels as an academician. The meritorious officer led an evidence-based reform initiative for the Rajasthan Police in collaboration with MIT, USA. The research initiatives were spread across 150 police stations in Rajasthan and were carried out over a period of four years. Based on the findings, she has co-authored research papers with 2019 Nobel Prize winners in economics Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo.
Nina Singh’s journey is a testament to her exceptional skills, leadership qualities, and steadfast dedication to her profession. Her numerous achievements, accolades, and contributions to law enforcement and police reform mark her as a celebrated figure within the Indian police force. As the Chief of CISF, there is no doubt that she will continue to make a lasting impact on the organisation and serve as a source of inspiration for others to strive for excellence in their careers.