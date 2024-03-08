Strengthening The Social Fabric

There are more ‘firsts’ to Singh’s credit. She was the first woman IPS officer allocated to the Rajasthan cadre in 1989, where she served in many important assignments across the state, as ADG Training and DG, Civil Rights and Anti-Human Trafficking. During her stint at the center from 2013 to 2018, Singh worked as Joint Director in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), handling many high-profile cases with national and international ramifications regarding anti-corruption, economic offenses, bank frauds, and sports integrity. The Nirav Modi case and the PNB scam were tried under her supervision.