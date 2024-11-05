Sacred Sikh Pilgrimage Sites In India To Visit On Guru Nanak Jayanti

The Golden Temple, or Harmandir Sahib, is one of the prominent and sacred sites for Sikhs, especially during Guru Nanak Jayanti. Located in Amritsar, India, the temple is renowned for its stunning architecture and spiritual significance. The temple was constructed by Guru Ram Das (4th Guru) and completed by Guru Arjan Sahib, the fifth guru of Sikhs. During any auspicious occasion, devotees worldwide come to pay their respects and seek blessings. During Guru Nanak Jayanti, the temple is adorned with lights and decorations, and special prayers and ceremonies are held to commemorate the birth of the first Sikh Guru. It's a time of heightened devotion and a unique opportunity to experience the vibrant Sikh culture and traditions.

How to reach:

Nearest Airport: Amritsar Airport

The Nearest Railway Station: Amritsar Junction.

Shri Akal Takht Sahib (Amritsar, Punjab)