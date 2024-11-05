Sacred Sikh Pilgrimage Sites In India To Visit On Guru Nanak Jayanti

Gurupurab, Guru Nanak Jayanti, or Prakash Utsav is one of the most important festivals in the Sikh calendar. Guru Nanak Dev was the founder of Sikhism in the 15th century. This year, the 555th birth anniversary of the Sikh Guru will be observed. The sacred site of Sikhism spread across India and Pakistan. These pilgrimage sites hold deep spiritual importance for Sikhs and are visited by devotees worldwide. Here’s a guide to some of the most revered Sikh holy places, each reflecting the devotion, history, and teachings of Sikh Gurus.
Sikh Pilgrimage or holy places to visit in India
Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple), Amritsar
The Golden Temple, or Harmandir Sahib, is one of the prominent and sacred sites for Sikhs, especially during Guru Nanak Jayanti. Located in Amritsar, India, the temple is renowned for its stunning architecture and spiritual significance. The temple was constructed by Guru Ram Das (4th Guru) and completed by Guru Arjan Sahib, the fifth guru of Sikhs. During any auspicious occasion, devotees worldwide come to pay their respects and seek blessings. During Guru Nanak Jayanti, the temple is adorned with lights and decorations, and special prayers and ceremonies are held to commemorate the birth of the first Sikh Guru. It's a time of heightened devotion and a unique opportunity to experience the vibrant Sikh culture and traditions.
How to reach:
Nearest Airport: Amritsar Airport
The Nearest Railway Station: Amritsar Junction.
Shri Akal Takht Sahib (Amritsar, Punjab)
Shri Akal Takht, the highest seat of Sikh temporal authority, is a must-visit pilgrimage site for Sikhs during Guru Nanak Jayanti. Located in the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar, Punjab, it was established by Guru Hargobind to address issues of justice and temporal matters. Witnessing the grandeur of the Akal Takht and participating in the special prayers and celebrations during Guru Nanak Jayanti is a deeply spiritual and enriching experience for Sikhs. It is approved as the highest and Supreme power of the Sikh as it is the throne of the Khalsa.
How to reach:
Nearest Airport: Amritsar Airport
The Nearest Railway Station: Amritsar Junction.
Takht Shri Patna Sahib (Patna, Bihar)
Takht Shri Patna Sahib, also known as Takht Sri Harimandir Ji, Patna Sahib, is one of the five holiest Sikh shrines, located in Patna, Bihar, India. It is the the birthplace of tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Govind Singh Ji attracting devotees from around the world. During Guru Nanak Jayanti, the shrine witnesses a significant influx of devotees who come to pay homage to the founder of Sikhism, seek blessings at this sacred site, and connect with the legacy of Guru Gobind Singh in a space that holds deep spiritual significance.
How to reach:
Nearest Airport: Patna Airport
The Nearest Railway Station: Patna Junction.
Shri Bangla Sahib (Delhi)
Located in the heart of India’s capital, Gurdwara Bangla Sahib is one of the most prominent Sikh gurdwaras worldwide. It was originally a residence of Guru Har Krishan, the eighth Sikh Guru, who devoted himself to caring for those suffering during a smallpox epidemic. Devotees gather here to offer prayers, partake in the langar (community kitchen), and immerse themselves in the spiritual ambience. Visiting Sri Bangla Sahib during Guru Nanak Jayanti offers a unique opportunity to connect with Sikh traditions and experience the warmth and hospitality of the Sikh community.
How to reach:
Nearest Airport: Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI)
Nearest Railway Station: New Delhi Railway Station.
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk
Takht Sri Hazur Sahib (Maharashtra)
Shri Hazur Sahib, located in Nanded, Maharashtra, is a significant pilgrimage site for Sikhs. It commemorates the final days of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth Sikh Guru. Visiting the sacred site during Guru Nanak Jayanti offers a unique spiritual experience, allowing devotees to pay homage to the Guru's teachings and connect with their faith. The serene atmosphere, devotional hymns, and the opportunity to participate in religious ceremonies make it a memorable pilgrimage.
How to reach:
Nearest Airport: Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport
Nearest Railway Station: Hazur Sahib, Nanded Railway Station.
Gurudwara Manikaran Sahib Ji (Manikaran, Himachal Pradesh)
Amidst the picturesque view of Manikaran (Himachal Pradesh), Gurudwara Manikaran Sahib is a must-visit during Guru Nanak Jayanti, as it is renowned for its naturally heated thermal springs and its association with Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism. According to belief, Guru Nanak Ji visited this sacred site with his disciples, Bhai Mardana and Bhai Bala in 1547 AD. On the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the gurudwara is adorned with vibrant lights and decorations, creating a spiritually uplifting atmosphere. Thousands of devotees from all over the world converge at this holy place to pay their respects and seek blessing.
How to reach:
Nearest Airport: Dharamshala Airport
Nearest Railway Station: Shimla Railway Station.