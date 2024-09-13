Navratri 2024: Who Are The Nine Avatars Of Goddess Durga And Their Significance?

The first avatar of Goddess Durga is Maa Shailputri and this avatar of Maa Durga is worshiped on the first day of Navaratri celebration. She is the daughter of mountains which brings out aspects of strength, peace and purity of the woman. Her name is also ‘Shailputri’ and means that she is the daughter of the mountains; she rides a bull; she holds a trident; and she holds a Lotus. Maa Shailputri symbolizes patience and her followers pray for maintaining calmness and stability in their spiritual as well as material life.