Nepal
Holi, known as "Fagu Purnima" or "Holi Purnima," is celebrated with vibrant enthusiasm in Nepal, creating a kaleidoscope of colors across the country. This major festival, cherished by both Hindus and Buddhists, extends its joyous celebrations over a week. One of the unique customs of Holi in Nepal is the ritual of erecting a colorful wooden pole called "Chir" in open areas. This pole, adorned with bright flags, symbolizes the festive spirit and is brought down amidst lively songs and dances on the day of Holi.
One of the unique customs of Holi in Nepal is the erection of a wooden pole called "Chir" in open areas. This pole is then adorned with colorful flags, and on the day of Holi, it is brought down amidst songs and dances.
Celebrations
People gather in public spaces like courtyards and temples, armed with water balloons, colored powders (known as abir), and water guns (known as pichkaris). They joyously drench each other in colors and water, spreading laughter and happiness.
Advertisement
Bangladesh
In Bangladesh, Holi is known as "Dol Purnima" or "Dol Jatra". It is celebrated mainly by the Hindu community with great fervor and is considered a symbol of unity and brotherhood. On the day of Dol Purnima, people dress in white clothes and gather in temples to sing devotional songs dedicated to Lord Krishna and Radha. A small procession is carried out where idols of Krishna and Radha are placed on a decorated palanquin and taken around the community.
Celebrations
The highlight of the celebration is the smearing of colored powders and water on each other, accompanied by singing and dancing. Traditional sweets like gujiya and thandai are shared among friends and family, adding sweetness to the festive spirit.
Advertisement
Pakistan
In Pakistan, particularly in regions with a significant Hindu population like Sindh and Punjab, Holi is celebrated as "Holi Milan". It is a time of joyous gatherings and colorful festivities. The celebrations in Pakistan echo those in India, with people gathering in open spaces to play with colors and water. One notable custom is the lighting of bonfires the night before Holi, known as "Holika Dahan", symbolizing the victory of good over evil.
Celebrations
On the day of Holi, streets and homes are filled with the sounds of laughter and joy as people spray colors on each other. Traditional dances like the dhamal add to the lively atmosphere, creating a sense of unity and camaraderie among communities.
Sri Lanka
In Sri Lanka, Holi is known as "Holi Poya" and is celebrated predominantly by the Tamil community. It coincides with the full moon day of the Tamil month of Panguni and holds religious significance. On Holi Poya, people visit temples to offer prayers and seek blessings. Devotees participate in religious ceremonies and rituals, reflecting on the teachings of Lord Krishna and the triumph of good over evil.
Celebrations
The festival takes on a more serene and spiritual tone in Sri Lanka, with devotees immersing themselves in prayer and reflection. However, the spirit of Holi is not lost, as families and communities come together to share meals and exchange sweets, fostering bonds of friendship and unity.
Advertisement
5. Mauritius
Mauritius, with its diverse population of Indian, African, Chinese, and European descent, celebrates Holi as a national holiday. The festival is known as "Dhulivandan" or "Phagwah" and is a colorful affair blending Indian and Mauritian traditions. Mauritian Holi celebrations begin with the lighting of bonfires the night before Holi, symbolizing the burning of evil spirits. The next day, people gather in temples to offer prayers and seek blessings.
Celebrations
The streets of Mauritius come alive with vibrant colors as people of all backgrounds come together to play with powdered colors and water. Traditional dances like the Sega add a unique Mauritian flair to the festivities, creating a truly multicultural celebration of joy and unity.
Advertisement
From the colorful streets of Nepal to the serene temples of Sri Lanka, Holi brings communities together in neighboring countries of India. Each country adds its own unique customs and traditions to the celebration, creating a tapestry of joy, unity, and cultural richness.
As people gather to splash colors, share sweets, and dance to the beats of traditional music, the spirit of Holi transcends borders, uniting hearts in a celebration of life, love, and the vibrant colors of spring. Through these diverse celebrations, Holi truly becomes a festival of unity, spreading happiness and bringing people closer together in the spirit of shared joy.