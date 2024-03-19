Nepal

Holi, known as "Fagu Purnima" or "Holi Purnima," is celebrated with vibrant enthusiasm in Nepal, creating a kaleidoscope of colors across the country. This major festival, cherished by both Hindus and Buddhists, extends its joyous celebrations over a week. One of the unique customs of Holi in Nepal is the ritual of erecting a colorful wooden pole called "Chir" in open areas. This pole, adorned with bright flags, symbolizes the festive spirit and is brought down amidst lively songs and dances on the day of Holi.

Celebrations

People gather in public spaces like courtyards and temples, armed with water balloons, colored powders (known as abir), and water guns (known as pichkaris). They joyously drench each other in colors and water, spreading laughter and happiness.