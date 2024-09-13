Celebrating Durga Puja In Kolkata: A Three-Day Tour Guide

Held in the city of Kolkata, Durga Puja without a forethought owns the label of “The Pride of Kolkata”, turning the whole town into an oasis of colors, art, and enthusiasm. Over ten days the city comes alive with music and dances with millions of Bengalis and tourists taking part in this cultural extravaganza dedicated to the goddess Durga. If you are lucky to be in Kolkata during this wonderful festive season, our carefully planned 3-Day Tour will let you dive into the very spirit of Durga Puja.