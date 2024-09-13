Brand Studio

Celebrating Durga Puja In Kolkata: A Three-Day Tour Guide

Experience the vibrant spirit of Durga Puja in Kolkata. Join our 3-Day Tour to explore art, music, and festivities.

Held in the city of Kolkata, Durga Puja without a forethought owns the label of “The Pride of Kolkata”, turning the whole town into an oasis of colors, art, and enthusiasm. Over ten days the city comes alive with music and dances with millions of Bengalis and tourists taking part in this cultural extravaganza dedicated to the goddess Durga. If you are lucky to be in Kolkata during this wonderful festive season, our carefully planned 3-Day Tour will let you dive into the very spirit of Durga Puja.

Day 1: Exploring the Heritage and Traditional Pandals

Morning: Start with North Kolkata's Heritage Pandals

Begin your Durga Puja journey with a visit to the iconic heritage pandals in North Kolkata. Some of the famous localities that continue to throw light on the traditional aspect of the puja organization are Kumartuli, Sovabazar, Bagbazar, etc. Kumartuli is known for its artists who make Durga idols and you might catch a glimpse of these artists at work. Sovabazar Rajbari, being one of the oldest traditional pujas itself offers a historical and cultural value trip.

Afternoon: Savor Traditional Bengali Cuisine

After a day of puja and visiting the pandals spend the evening feasting on mouth-watering Bengali food at the 6 Ballygunge Place or Bhojohori Manna. Select the local specialities such as Shorshe Ilish made of Hilsa fish and Kosha Mangsho made of mutton, with Mishti Doi for dessert.

Evening: Witness the Evening Aarti

You can bring your day to an end by enjoying the evening along with the aarti at Bagbazar Sarbojonin or Mohammad Ali Park. Undoubtedly these pandals are exemplary for their artful work and moving rituals, keeping the pure spirit of Durga puja alive.

Day 2: South Kolkata’s Artistic Pandals and Local Markets

Morning: South Kolkata’s Artistic Pandals

On the second day, walk through the lively and creative pandals of South Kolkata. Ekdalia Evergreen, Singhi Park, Deshapriya Park, and many more are excellent examples where creativity has been put to the best use and every Pandal has a story to tell. These locations are known for their larger-than-life structures and intricate designs, often competing for the most eye-catching displays.

Afternoon: Shopping at New Market and Gariahat

Durga Puja is also a festival where people go shopping! For traditional handicrafts, sarees, and jewelry, New Market is the place one needs to be in. If you are in search of ethnic trendy clothes then Gariahat Market is the perfect place for you. There you can get anything starting from the sophisticated Kanchipuram silk sarees, beautiful handwoven fabrics, etc at decent rates.

Evening: Enjoy a Cultural Program

Musical events and cultural programs are an integral part of the festival, which is celebrated in Kolkata. Visit any of the local clubs or community centers such as Nazrul Mancha or Rabindra Sadan to catch a Rabindra Sangeet concert or a dance drama. Several other pandals also have performers in the evening time which gives an aesthetic look to the entire festival.

Day 3: Immersion and Farewell to the Goddess

Morning: Visit the Famous Maddox Square

Your last day is best experienced by visiting Maddox Square early in the morning. This popular pandal is the best place to be as one is able to feel the festive mood while observing people of all ages, individuals, and groups of friends going out to have a good time. It’s also an ideal place to see one of the trademarks of Durga Puja in Kolkata the community celebrations.

Afternoon: Feast on Street Food

It would be equally sinful not to sample Kolkata’s famed street food during a visit. Try national delights such as puchkas (also known as panipuri), kathi rolls, and telebhaja (fritters). Visit the popular College Street to have some hot puchkas at the most popular stalls.

Evening: Witness the Sindoor Khela and Immersion Procession

This pure festival ends with Sindoor Khela which involves women applying sindoor on each other before the goddess is taken for immersion. Visit Belur Math or the Prinsep Ghat locality to see the immersion procession where devotees say ‘goodbye’ to Goddess Durga. The sight of the idol being carried away amidst chants of “Asche bochor Abar Hobe” which translates to “next year again”.

Durga Puja in Kolkata is not just a festival; it's a celebration of life, art, and community spirit. With this 3-day guide, you'll leave with cherished memories of a vibrant city steeped in devotion and creativity. This 3-day journey is a glimpse into a festival that truly embodies the vibrant spirit of Bengal, leaving you with a treasure trove of experiences to cherish for a lifetime.

