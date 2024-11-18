New COVID Booster: Eligibility And Benefits Explained

Who Should Get Vaccinated, and When?

Updating vaccines for mutating viruses is not a new concept. For example, the flu vaccine has been updated every year since the 1950s to keep up with the influenza virus. However, unlike the flu, COVID-19 has not yet settled into a predictable annual cycle. COVID-19 continues to appear in waves, making it a constant challenge. Additionally, COVID-19 is much more contagious than the flu, with estimates showing that one person infected with the JN.1 sub-variant can spread it to five others, compared to just 1.3 for the flu. This makes COVID more difficult to contain.