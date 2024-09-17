Mexico’s Historical Flooding: Impact, Recent Disasters, And Ongoing Challenges

Flooding has long been a recurring natural hazard in Mexico, impacting various regions due to its diverse geography and complex climate systems. The country experiences a wide range of climatic conditions, from arid deserts to tropical rainforests, leading to periodic bouts of heavy rainfall, hurricanes, and tropical storms. While many regions have adapted to these natural forces over the centuries, recent floods have proven increasingly destructive, primarily due to urban expansion, deforestation, and poor infrastructure planning. This article delves into the history of flooding in Mexico, examines three recent floods that led to mass destruction, and explores the ongoing challenges the country faces in managing these catastrophic events.