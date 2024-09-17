Mexico’s Historical Flooding: Impact, Recent Disasters, And Ongoing Challenges

Flooding has long been a recurring natural hazard in Mexico, impacting various regions due to its diverse geography and complex climate systems. The country experiences a wide range of climatic conditions, from arid deserts to tropical rainforests, leading to periodic bouts of heavy rainfall, hurricanes, and tropical storms. While many regions have adapted to these natural forces over the centuries, recent floods have proven increasingly destructive, primarily due to urban expansion, deforestation, and poor infrastructure planning. This article delves into the history of flooding in Mexico, examines three recent floods that led to mass destruction, and explores the ongoing challenges the country faces in managing these catastrophic events.
Historical Background of Flooding in Mexico
Flooding has been a concern in Mexico since pre-colonial times, with indigenous peoples recording the devastation caused by swollen rivers and torrential rains. One of the most notorious historical floods occurred in 1629 in Mexico City, when heavy rainfall submerged much of the city for several years, resulting in significant loss of life and forcing the evacuation of thousands of residents. Since then, the country has battled similar disasters repeatedly, particularly in coastal and riverine areas prone to intense rainfall during the annual hurricane season.
Mexico’s topography, with its vast mountainous regions and long coastline, makes it particularly vulnerable to extreme weather events. The country experiences two major rainy seasons: one between May and October, which primarily affects the southern and central regions, and another influenced by hurricanes and tropical storms during the late summer and fall months. These events have become more severe and frequent over the past decades, exacerbated by climate change, urbanization, and environmental degradation.
Recent Floods Leading to Mass Destruction
While Mexico has a long history of floods, recent events have been especially destructive, causing significant loss of life, displacement of people, and damage to infrastructure. Below are three of the most catastrophic floods in recent years that have underscored the country’s vulnerability to such disasters.
1. 2021 Floods in Hidalgo and Central Mexico
In September 2021, the state of Hidalgo and other parts of central Mexico experienced devastating floods following days of relentless rain. The rains caused the Tula River to overflow, flooding the town of Tula de Allende and several surrounding areas. The floodwaters swept through homes, businesses, and hospitals, submerging buildings up to 2 meters high in some locations.
One of the most tragic aspects of the disaster was the loss of life in Tula General Hospital, where the flood caused a power outage, leading to the deaths of 17 COVID-19 patients who were reliant on ventilators. Overall, more than 70,000 people were affected by the flooding in the region. The Mexican government declared a state of emergency, and the disaster prompted widespread criticism of the lack of early warning systems and the inadequate flood defenses in the region.
This event highlighted the urgent need for better infrastructure and preparation, as the flooding was exacerbated by the release of water from nearby dams, which were overfilled due to poor water management strategies. Local communities criticized authorities for not providing adequate warnings or assistance, and the disaster prompted calls for significant improvements in flood risk management.
2. Tabasco Floods of 2020
The southern state of Tabasco has historically been one of the most flood-prone regions in Mexico, due to its location along the floodplains of the Grijalva and Usumacinta rivers. In November 2020, the region was hit by one of its worst floods in recent history, following heavy rains brought on by Tropical Storm Eta and Hurricane Iota. The rains caused rivers to overflow, inundating towns, farmlands, and entire neighborhoods in cities like Villahermosa, the state capital.
More than 150,000 affected people have been reported, 8 deaths and more than 12,000 affected people are in temporary shelters, confirmed the coordinator of the Institute of Civil Protection of the State, Jorge Mier and Terán. Many residents in low-lying areas lost their homes and livelihoods, further deepening the cycle of poverty in an already disadvantaged region.
While Tabasco is no stranger to floods, the 2020 disaster raised questions about the adequacy of existing flood prevention systems. Deforestation in the region and the construction of infrastructure in flood-prone areas have reduced the landscape's natural capacity to absorb heavy rains. Furthermore, the lack of a coordinated response between federal and local governments hampered relief efforts, leaving many affected communities without the necessary support.
3. Sinaloa Flooding in 2018
In September 2018, the northwestern state of Sinaloa faced one of the most destructive floods in its history after Tropical Depression 19-E dumped more than 300 millimeters of rain in just 24 hours. The sudden deluge caused rivers to overflow and inundated towns and cities across the region, including Culiacán, the state capital.
Around 60,000 people were left without power and 150,000 affected by interruptions to drinking water supply. At least three people have died as a result of the severe weather. One person died after being electrocuted from fallen power cables in Los Mochis. Two people drowned after being swept away by flood water in Culiacán. Extensive damage was reported in agricultural areas, where crops were destroyed, affecting the livelihoods of thousands of farmers. Many rural communities were left isolated by the floodwaters, making rescue and relief operations difficult.
In response, the Mexican government mobilized the army and federal emergency services to aid in rescue efforts and deliver food, water, and medical supplies to the hardest-hit areas. However, the disaster exposed vulnerabilities in the state's flood protection infrastructure, much of which was outdated or poorly maintained.
Ongoing Challenges in Flood Management
As 56-year-old Juana Salazar Segundo walked through her home in Chalco, a low-income suburb southeast of Mexico City, she recalled how black, reeking water had reached up to her belly button after flooding early last month. With the receding liquid now down to her ankles, Salazar waddled into her furniture-less bedroom, where only a water pump hummed in the corner. The sewage-laden floods have affected the streets and homes in her neighborhood for weeks, highlighting the worsening conditions due to poor infrastructure and unchecked urban growth.
Omar Arellano-Aguilar, a biologist and expert in environmental toxicology at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, said the combination of drainage failures and the geological structure of the area makes it more vulnerable to floods. “All of these urban areas have grown haphazardly over the last 50 years,” he said.
Mexico’s vulnerability to flooding is compounded by several interrelated challenges. Urbanization, particularly in cities like Mexico City, has reduced the capacity of natural drainage systems to manage heavy rainfall, as rivers and wetlands are often replaced by concrete structures. Inadequate infrastructure planning has resulted in many homes and businesses being built in flood-prone areas without proper flood defenses.
Deforestation is another critical issue, especially in regions like Tabasco, where natural landscapes that once absorbed rainfall have been cleared for agriculture and urban development. This has increased the likelihood of flash floods and soil erosion, particularly during periods of intense rainfall. Additionally, climate change is expected to make extreme weather events more frequent and severe, putting even more pressure on Mexico’s already strained flood management systems.
While the Mexican government has implemented several flood prevention measures, including dams, levees, and early warning systems, these efforts have often been insufficient. The growing unpredictability of weather patterns, coupled with rapid population growth, requires a more comprehensive approach to flood management that includes better urban planning, ecosystem restoration, and increased investment in resilient infrastructure.
Flooding in Mexico is a historical and ongoing challenge that continues to impact the country’s people and economy. The recent floods in Hidalgo, Tabasco, and Sinaloa underscore the need for improved flood management strategies, better infrastructure, and more coordinated disaster response efforts. As climate change intensifies, addressing these challenges will be crucial for reducing the devastation caused by future floods and safeguarding vulnerable communities.