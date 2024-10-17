Japan’s Aging Rice Farmers Battle Climate Change And Extreme Heat

The issue is not just limited to the amount of rice produced, but also its quality. As temperatures rise above 27°C, the buildup of starch inside rice grains is reduced, leading to a chalky appearance and a significant drop in value. According to a report from Japan's farming ministry, at least 20% of rice farms have reported a decline in rice quality due to rising temperatures. As Yuji Masutomi, a researcher at the National Institute for Environmental Studies in Tsukuba, points out, “Perhaps people think that an increase of one degree Celsius in average temperature isn't much. But it's quite a big change for plants and crops.”