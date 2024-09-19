India-EU Cooperation On Sustainable Water Management: A Collaborative Path To Global Water Security

Established on March 30, 2016, the India-EU Water Partnership (IEWP) has aimed to improve water management in India and foster the sharing of technological, scientific, and policy expertise between the two regions. Now in its third phase, IEWP continues to expand its influence in key areas such as river basin management, climate resilience, urban flooding, and water governance. IEWP is closely aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 6 (clean water and sanitation), SDG 13 (climate action), and SDG 15 (life on land). The partnership also contributes to SDG 11, which focuses on fostering sustainable cities and communities.