India-EU Cooperation On Sustainable Water Management: A Collaborative Path To Global Water Security

The 6th EU-India Water Forum, held on the sidelines of the 8th India Water Week in New Delhi, marked another milestone in the growing cooperation between India and the European Union (EU) in sustainable water management. This event highlighted the continued commitment to addressing pressing global water challenges through innovation, policy exchange, and investment. As the forum explored future collaborative avenues, especially involving East Africa, it reaffirmed the role that India and the EU are playing in shaping global water security for the years to come.
Strengthening Water Cooperation: India-EU Water Partnership (IEWP)
Established on March 30, 2016, the India-EU Water Partnership (IEWP) has aimed to improve water management in India and foster the sharing of technological, scientific, and policy expertise between the two regions. Now in its third phase, IEWP continues to expand its influence in key areas such as river basin management, climate resilience, urban flooding, and water governance. IEWP is closely aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 6 (clean water and sanitation), SDG 13 (climate action), and SDG 15 (life on land). The partnership also contributes to SDG 11, which focuses on fostering sustainable cities and communities.
Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Dr. Raj Bhushan Choudhary, praised the partnership’s accomplishments, stating, “The India-EU Water Partnership has contributed significantly to India’s water sector by supporting the strategies devised by the Ministry of Jal Shakti towards holistic management of water resources in India.” His remarks underscored the important role that this partnership has played in India’s national water agenda, driving impactful and sustainable solutions.
Advancing River Basin Management and Innovation
At the heart of the India-EU Water Partnership lies the shared goal of enhancing river basin management. Both regions are collaborating on the management of key river basins, including the Tapi and Ramganga River Basins. Phase III of the partnership plans to extend its efforts to other important basins, including the Brahmaputra River Basin, an area of critical importance for both regions due to its environmental and geopolitical significance.
In addition to river basin management, the forum also emphasized the importance of innovation and technology transfer. Under the IEWP framework, seven research and innovation water projects have been co-funded, amounting to €37.4 million (EU €23.4 million + India €14 million), which brings together over 740 participants from both regions. These projects focus on drinking water purification, wastewater treatment, and real-time water monitoring systems. The collaboration is further supporting the market uptake of cutting-edge water technologies in India, paving the way for scalable solutions.
EU Ambassador to India, Hervé Delphin, highlighted the success of these joint efforts, saying, “Eight years of collaboration have shown us that when we share expertise, we can tackle even the most pressing water challenges. Team-Europe is eager to further deepen its partnership with India under the existing water cooperation framework.”
Exploring Trilateral Collaboration: India, EU, and East Africa
One of the most forward-looking discussions at the forum revolved around the potential for trilateral cooperation between India, the EU, and East Africa. This collaboration would leverage the combined strength of India and the EU to address the water challenges faced by East Africa, particularly in large water bodies such as Lake Victoria and Lake Tanganyika. By pooling expertise and resources, India and the EU aim to develop innovative water management solutions and foster regional water security.
Mr. Hervé Delphin reiterated the importance of this trilateral collaboration, stating, “While we have developed a successful Partnership for solutions in India, we are keen to work together with Africa to bring our respective expertise and develop innovative water management and foster regional water security.” This approach aligns with the EU’s Global Gateway Strategy, which promotes sustainable investments, connectivity, and infrastructure development with a focus on green and inclusive growth.
Shared Commitment to Sustainability and Future Generations
The 6th EU-India Water Forum provided an essential platform for discussing ongoing water challenges, sharing best practices, and exploring research and business opportunities. In addition to its focus on innovation and governance, the forum highlighted the importance of sustainable investments in addressing global water challenges.
During the plenary session, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Dr. Raj Bhushan Choudhary, Secretary of Jal Shakti Smt. Debashree Mukherjee, and Chairman of the Central Water Commission Shri Kushvinder Vohra joined Mr. Hervé Delphin in reaffirming their shared commitment to advancing water cooperation. Their collective efforts are contributing to India’s National 2030 Agenda, which focuses on achieving sustainable water resource management for future generations.
The Road Ahead: A Global Example in Water Cooperation
The India-EU Water Partnership stands as a shining example of how nations and regions can come together to tackle global water issues. With its focus on government and business partnerships, as well as trilateral collaborations, the partnership is driving meaningful change. The commitment to aligning with the SDGs ensures that the IEWP’s efforts are directed toward creating a more sustainable, climate-resilient future for all.
As the forum concluded, Mr. Delphin echoed the shared optimism, saying, “Today’s forum is a testimony to the growing ties between the EU and India. We are committed to continuing this partnership to build sustainable solutions that benefit not only India but the world.”
In an era where water security is a growing global concern, the 6th EU-India Water Forum marks another step forward in international cooperation and innovation. Together, India, the EU, and potentially East Africa, are laying the foundation for a future where sustainable water management is at the forefront of environmental resilience and global security.