Affordable End-of-Year Travel: Varanasi Tops Agoda’s List In India

Planning a budget-friendly holiday can be challenging, especially during the festive season when travel expenses often surge. However, Agoda, a digital travel platform, recently announced its list of the most affordable holiday destinations in Asia, helping travelers plan an economical yet memorable end-of-year holiday.

Varanasi: The Most Affordable Destination in India

Among Agoda’s top picks, Varanasi, with an average room rate of 4136 INR per night, emerged as the most affordable holiday destination in India. Known for its spiritual and cultural richness, Varanasi offers an unparalleled blend of history, festivities, and serenity. As the year winds down, the city comes alive with vibrant lights and celebrations along the famous ghats of the Ganges River.

Krishna Rathi, Senior Country Director for India Subcontinent and MEA at Agoda, emphasized the importance of budget-friendly options, stating, "The holiday season brings joy, cherished moments with friends and family, and the spirit of exploration. It's also a time when expenses can quickly accumulate, making budget considerations crucial for travelers. At Agoda, we take pride in offering great prices, ensuring that with affordable flights, accommodations, and experiences, there's more room in the budget for Christmas presents."

Asia’s Cheapest Holiday Destinations

Varanasi stands alongside several Asian cities in Agoda's ranking, offering travelers affordable yet enriching experiences. Here’s a closer look at the top destinations:

Hat Yai, Thailand Average room rate: 3883 INR per night

Known for its bustling markets, delicious street food, and vibrant local culture, Hat Yai is perfect for a festive escape. Visitors can shop for unique gifts at the Kim Yong Market and enjoy the lively holiday atmosphere adorned with decorations. Surakarta, Indonesia Average room rate: 3967 INR per night

Often referred to as Solo, this city is a hub of Javanese culture. Traditional arts, crafts, and performances take center stage during the holidays, offering a culturally immersive experience. Dalat, Vietnam Average room rate: 5234 INR per night

Known for its cool mountain climate and scenic beauty, Dalat becomes a festive haven in December, with twinkling lights and joyful celebrations. Miri, Malaysia Average room rate: 5487 INR per night

This coastal city combines natural beauty with holiday cheer. Visitors can explore the Niah Caves and beaches before diving into the festive spirit at Miri Times Square. Subic, the Philippines Average room rate: 7260 INR per night

With its tropical vibe and family-friendly attractions, Subic is ideal for celebrating Christmas by the sea. Taitung, Taiwan Average room rate: 8441 INR per night

Renowned for its stunning natural landscapes and indigenous culture, Taitung offers a unique New Year’s celebration, including being the first to witness Taiwan's sunrise. Nagoya, Japan Average room rate: 9201 INR per night

A blend of history and modernity, Nagoya charms visitors with its castle, winter illuminations, and festive markets. Yeosu-si, South Korea Average room rate: 10,805 INR per night

This coastal city offers serene landscapes and immersive Christmas experiences like the La Terrace Winter Village theme park.

The Appeal of Budget-Friendly Travel

Agoda's methodology for determining the most affordable destinations involved analyzing the room rates of the ten most popular cities across nine markets. While the rankings reflect average rates, savvy deal-hunters might find even better bargains.

For many, affordability is just as important as the destination itself. Agoda’s extensive offerings, from hotels to flights and activities, allow travelers to curate personalized trips without stretching their budgets.

Krishna Rathi highlighted this aspect:

Why Choose Varanasi?

Varanasi is not just a budget-friendly option; it’s also a destination steeped in culture and spirituality. As one of the world’s oldest continuously inhabited cities, its timeless charm draws visitors from all corners of the globe. Whether it’s the mesmerizing evening aarti by the Ganges or the narrow streets brimming with history and tradition, Varanasi offers a unique holiday experience.

During the end-of-year holidays, the city transforms into a festive haven. Lights illuminate its sacred ghats, local markets buzz with energy, and the atmosphere becomes imbued with celebration and reflection.

Tips for Finding Deals

Agoda’s app and website offer numerous deals for budget-conscious travelers. The platform provides access to over 4.5 million properties worldwide, along with 130,000 flight routes and 300,000 activities. Travelers can even bundle their bookings to save more.

Whether it’s the cultural richness of Varanasi, the festive spirit of Hat Yai, or the serene landscapes of Taitung, Agoda’s list proves that memorable holidays don’t have to break the bank. By choosing one of these destinations, travelers can enjoy the joys of the season without the stress of overspending.