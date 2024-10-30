A recent report by Greenpeace India reveals that 77% of women feel unsafe on Delhi buses after dark, despite the success of the city government;s fare-free bus travel scheme, which has issued over 100 crore 'Pink Tickets' to women since its inception in October 2019. This scheme has been appreciated for making public transit more accessible to women by allowing them to travel on Delhi’s buses without any charges, thereby supporting financial independence. In fact, 75% of surveyed women noted significant financial savings thanks to the scheme.
The report, titled Riding the Justice Route, highlights that the initiative has led to a noticeable shift in public transit use among women, with 25% reporting an increase in bus travel. This rise includes many women who previously avoided buses altogether but now rely on them as regular commuters. The fare-free scheme has thus played an essential role in promoting public transportation and reducing dependence on private vehicles, contributing to a decrease in greenhouse gas emissions in the city.
However, the report also exposes pressing safety concerns that continue to affect women’s confidence in Delhi’s public transit. Poor lighting, irregular schedules, and overcrowded conditions are major contributors to women feeling unsafe, particularly during evening hours. The survey found that women frequently experience harassment in crowded buses, a factor that significantly impacts their perception of safety. This ongoing issue underscores the need for a multifaceted approach to make public transportation not only affordable but also safe for women in Delhi.
Greenpeace India campaigner Aakiz Farooq pointed the importance of the 'Pink Ticket' scheme, saying, “This scheme has unlocked public transit for women in Delhi.” However, Farooq also stressed the need to address existing issues, urging an expansion of the bus fleet, improvements in safety measures, and more comprehensive service connections to ensure public transport accessibility for all, regardless of time or location.
In addition to advocating for enhanced safety in Delhi’s buses, Greenpeace India calls for a nationwide implementation of fare-free public transportation for women and transgender individuals, combined with infrastructure upgrades to make cities safer and more sustainable across India. The organization argues that adopting such measures on a larger scale could empower more women, encourage public transit use, and contribute to nationwide efforts to reduce emissions.
The Riding the Justice Route report highlights both the progress and the challenges in Delhi’s public transport system. While the 'Pink Ticket' scheme has successfully eased financial barriers and encouraged more women to use public buses, safety concerns remain a significant barrier to fully realizing the scheme’s expected potential. Addressing these safety challenges will be critical in transforming public transportation into a reliable and safe option for women and marginalized communities across the nation.
