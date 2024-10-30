A recent report by Greenpeace India reveals that 77% of women feel unsafe on Delhi buses after dark, despite the success of the city government;s fare-free bus travel scheme, which has issued over 100 crore 'Pink Tickets' to women since its inception in October 2019. This scheme has been appreciated for making public transit more accessible to women by allowing them to travel on Delhi’s buses without any charges, thereby supporting financial independence. In fact, 75% of surveyed women noted significant financial savings thanks to the scheme.