WATCH | The Enchanted (And Deluded) Life Of Urvashi Rautela

Like many fair-skinned, steadfast starlets entering films through the route of pageantry, a 19-year-old Urvashi Rautela made her debut with a 56-year-old Sunny Deol in Singh Saab The Great (2013). Starring in films that fixated on her bosom, Rautela became a laughing stock—for her blatant, compulsive lying habit (recently she claimed she had bought a limited edition Rolls Royce, something she tried to evade answering for a long time).