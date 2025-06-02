WATCH | The Enchanted (And Deluded) Life Of Urvashi Rautela

Like many fair-skinned, steadfast starlets entering films through the route of pageantry, a 19-year-old Urvashi Rautela made her debut with a 56-year-old Sunny Deol in Singh Saab The Great (2013). Starring in films that fixated on her bosom, Rautela became a laughing stock—for her blatant, compulsive lying habit (recently she claimed she had bought a limited edition Rolls Royce, something she tried to evade answering for a long time).
Recently, she posed on the red carpet at the 2025 Cannes film festival carrying a parrot-themed soft toy doubling as a clutch. Whatever one might think of her, it’s been quite the journey.
