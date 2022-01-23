Former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill has stated that Katrina Kaif has become 'Punjab's Katrina Kaif' as she married actor Vicky Kaushal and she has become 'India's Shehnaaz Gill'.

"When my mother used to go to parlours when I was a child, they used to tell her 'Oh your daughter looks like Katrina'," Gill stated in a recent video shared by Yashraj Mukhate on his YouTube channel.

Gill identified herself as 'Punjab ki Katrina' on 'Bigg Boss 13' in 2019, leaving show host Salman Khan speechless. Gill told her followers in an Instagram live that she is no longer 'Punjab ki Katrina,' but 'India ki Shehnaaz,' as a result of her success after 'Bigg Boss 13.'

In the video, Shehnaaz Gill told Mukhate, "But now I have become India's Shehnaaz Gill and Katrina Kaif has become Punjab's Katrina Kaif. Do you know how?" She then added, "She has married Vicky Kaushal and where is he from?" As Mukhate replied Punjab, Gill said, "So she will be Punjab's Katrina na? So I'm India's Shehnaaz Gill." Mukhate responded, "Oh like that?"

Gill also described herself as having a 'all-in-one' personality. She also stated that she is a 'good advisor' with 'a lot of experience.' As the video progressed, Gill stated that she is a 'jack of all trades' and a 'masterpiece.' Gill mentioned 'Sully,' 'The Devil Wears Prada,' and 'Princess Diaries' as recent films she had seen.

Mukhate recently teamed with Gill on their new song named 'Boring Day,' which is based on some of her 'Bigg Boss 13' phrases. Previously, Mukhate released a song called 'Tuada Kutta Tommy,' which used Gill's words from the reality program.

Boring Day, the new song released on Thursday, features a composition of Shehnaaz's lines with the refrain 'such a boring day, such a boring people'. At the end of the clip, Shehnaaz also makes an appearance, singing and dancing along with Yashraj. Shehnaaz also shared the video on her Instagram account. She didn't caption the post but added a series of sparkles emojis.

Gill also just shared an Instagram photo of herself wearing a yellow lehenga. "How’s the day???" she captioned the photo.

Gill recently appeared in a YouTube video titled 'Reset and Restart,' in which she chatted to her rumoured lover, late actor Sidharth Shukla's Guru, BK Shivani. In the video, she discussed how she dealt with negativity, suffering, and loss, as well as how she lost her drive to live.

Shukla and Gill became close during their time in the 'Bigg Boss' home, however, they never publicly admitted to being a pair. Shukla went on to win the same season in 2020.

The couple has also starred on reality series like as 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3,' as well as in music videos for 'Bhula Dunga' and 'Shona Shona.'