Watch: Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Twin As They Enjoy Their Time On A Yacht

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are certainly one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. After a long time, the actor has shared a glimpse of his personal life with wife Deepika. On Tuesday night, he shared a video in which the both of them are seen having a time of their lives on a yacht. It looks like one of their vacations abroad.

In the video, the actress is spotted in a white tee, black shorts with white shoes and socks. On the other hand, Ranveer is seen twinning with her in a white tee and black track pants, which he paired with white shades and neon slippers. While Deepika is seen seated opposite Ranveer on a yacht, the actress also pats on her stretched feet in front of her.

Sharing the video, he wrote “#cutie” for Deepika, and added the ‘good vibes’ tag in the video. Check the videos here:

Since a long time, Ranveer and Deepika have not been spotted together as both are caught up with their respective work schedules.

Work wise, Deepika saw the teaser release of her film ‘Pathaan’, which stars Shah Rukh Khan as the lead. The film is slated to release on January 25 next year. Not just that, she will also be seen in a film with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, apart from ‘Fighter’ with Hrithik Roshan.

Ranveer, on the other hand, will be attending the FIFA World Cup Final in Qatar on December 18. He will be felicitated with Etoile d'or (Golden Star) at the 2022 Marrakech International Film Festival as well, which is slated to be held from November 11 to 19 in the Moroccan city.

The actor has wrapped up the shoot for Karan Johar's directorial, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, apart from Rohit Shetty's ‘Cirkus’.