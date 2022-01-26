Vikrant Massey On His Comeback To TV After Eight Years With ‘Kahani Navbharat Ki’

Actor Vikrant Massey is all set to make a comeback to television after 8 years with this new show, ‘Kahani Navbharat Ki’. This will be his first time hosting a show of such a great magnitude. As the show talks about new-age stories of the success of Indian people from varied aspects of life, it will be launched today on Republic Day as a mark of respect for the country. The 10-part documentary series chronicles key moments that shaped India’s history and its evolution towards a new India.

Massey became popular on TV at the start of his career, but he decided to shift gears and moved on to do films and OTT shows. Chatting with Outlook, Massey talks about what was the reason why he decided to make this comeback to TV, and that too about a show on India. Talking about what prompted his return to the small screen, Massey says, “Yes, it is my comeback to the television industry after nearly 8 years. The television industry is the largest medium of entertainment for the country. The cause behind the show is celebrating the 75 years of India’s independence and that was what prompted me to come back to the small screen. When I read the draft and the script, I was really proud of it. There were so many anecdotes and so many things that we are not very aware of. The casting and the whole team were also so lovely so I just felt that it is the right time to make a comeback.”

The show gets a grant launch over Republic Day. When asked about the USP of this show, he adds, “I was getting a chance to be a part of the show that is celebrating the 75 years of independence and also bridging the disparity between the information that is accessible to us right now, but the younger generation is disconnected from the reality of our country’s past and the journey that we had. So, we wanted to go out there and inspire the younger generation and give them the information about our country and we wanted to intrigue the younger generation. It ticked all the boxes for me and that was why I came on board. With regards to this particular project, I personally feel that there is a lack of informative content available on television today and we don’t really see a lot of television channels sharing information which are educational. So, this was primarily one of the reasons why I took this show up and became a part of it. But we also recognise that television is the largest source of entertainment for people all over the world and the way of connecting with people all over the world.”

In these past 8 years, Massey has given us some big releases like ‘Lootera’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, ‘A Death In The Gunj’, ‘Chhapaak’, and many others. He has become a much-in-demand actor in the OTT space with projects like ‘Mirzapur’, ‘Broken But Beautiful’, ‘Criminal Justice’, ‘Ginny Weds Sunny’, ‘Haseen Dillruba’, ’14 Phere’ and lots more.

Talking of getting varied types of roles these days, he says, “Yes, definitely. The kind of characters that are offered to me today are way better than what I was offered 5-6 years back from now. I did a film called ‘A Death In The Gunj’ and that probably changed a lot of things for me. A lot of writers and producers probably started seeing me in a different light.”

But does he ever feel stereotyped into the same genre? “Just like everyone else, I have also gone through that phase of being stereotyped but that one particular film (‘A Death In The Gunj’) changed things, and the opportunities that were thrown at me after that became much better. There are a lot more people watching me today and with that came a lot more responsibility on my shoulders, but I have always loved challenges and I have always enjoyed going out there and telling stories that are very close to me and taking up bigger projects. I think that things have definitely changed and I feel that it applies to every field of work. If you are given a responsibility and you end up delivering it, you are bound to get more work. The idea is to go out there, be consistent and deliver from time to time and I think if I continue doing that there will always be opportunities waiting for me.”

On the work front, after ‘Kahani Navbarat Ki’, Massey will be seen next in ‘Love Hostel’, ‘Yaar Jigri’, ‘Forensic’, and ‘Mumbaikar’.