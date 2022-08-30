Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
Home Art & Entertainment

Video From Shubman Gill And Sara Ali Khan’s Mumbai Dinner Sparks Dating Rumours Days After Cricketer Unfollowed Sara Tendulkar

Photos and videos of Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill having a meal together are going viral on social media. 

Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill
Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill Instagram

Updated: 30 Aug 2022 3:30 pm

Cricketer Shubman Gill, who had won two back-to-back player of the series awards in ODIs against the West Indies and Zimbabwe, was rumoured to be dating Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter, Sara Tendulkar. However, a couple of days ago, the two unfollowed each other on social media, sparking speculation that their relationship has ended.

However, there’s a new development on his personal front as a video of him having dinner with actor Sara Ali Khan at a restaurant in Mumbai is going viral on social media. The video, shared on TikTok, shows a woman telling everyone how she just ‘saw Sara at Bastian’. The woman also shared a clip of the actress sitting across the table from the cricketer. While the woman referred to the restaurant as Bastian, it is being said that the picture and clip is actually from Dubai. Albeit, from wherever it is, it definitely has Sara and Shubman in it. 

Soon after the video went viral, Twitter went on a roll with social media users commenting, “Shubman Gill and Sara Ali Khan was NOT on my 2022 bingo,” to “Gill is obsessed with Sara,” and “From Daughter of a cricketer (Sara Tendulkar) to granddaughter of a cricketer (Sara Ali Khan) #Shubmangill Came a long way”.

Check out some of the tweets here:

Sara was previously said to be in relationships with her co-stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Kartik Aaryan. When she appeared on ‘Koffee with Karan 7’ recently, she admitted that she has a crush on Vijay Deverakonda. Work wise, she made her debut with the 2018 film ‘Kedarnath’, and has starred in films such as ‘Simmba’, Aanand L Rai’s ‘Atrangi Re’, and ‘Love Aaj Kal 2’. She has also wrapped up the shooting of Laxman Utekar’s next film, starring Vicky Kaushal.

Shubman Gill, on the other hand, has so far represented the Indian Cricket Team in 11 Tests and 9 ODIs.

