Vicky Kaushal Says Katrina Kaif Is A Great Influence In His life

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal said his wife and actress Katrina Kaif has had a significant effect on his life. Kaushal married the actress in an intimate wedding in Rajasthan in December of 2021. They kept their relationship a secret until the wedding, but they've been sharing photos with one other ever since.

Though they seldom discuss their relationship, Kaushal recently revealed the significance of Kaif in his life. He lauded Kaif's intelligence and added that he considers himself blessed to have her as his life partner.

While talking to Hello India magazine, he said, "Katrina is a great influence in every aspect of my life. I’m very fortunate to have found a life partner in her because she’s an extremely wise, intelligent, and compassionate person. I learn a lot from her every single day."

Kaushal and Kaif got married on December 9, 2021 in a private ceremony attended by relatives and close friends. They had been away from Mumbai for a tropical vacation in an unknown destination last month, and they had posted photos from their trip. They have both returned to work.

On the work front, Kaushal will appear in filmmaker Laxman Utekar's untitled film, which will also star Sara Ali Khan. He is also working on Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur,' as well as 'Govinda Naam Mera,' which will feature Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. He recently completed filming for a film in Mussoorie.

Meanwhile, Kaif's next film will be 'Tiger 3,' in which she will star alongside Salman Khan. She also has 'Merry Christmas,' helmed by Sriram Raghavan of 'Andhadhun' fame. She will also appear with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar's road trip film 'Jee Le Zaraa.'