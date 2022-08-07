Sunday, Aug 07, 2022
TV Actress Taniya Chatterjee Makes Singing Debut With 'Mera Watan Mujhse Hai'

Known for shows such as 'Kasak' and 'Jaal', actress Taniya Chatterjee is all set to make her singing debut with the patriotic song 'Mera Watan Mujhse Hai'.

Taniya Chatterjee
Taniya Chatterjee Instagram/@taniya_chatterjee

Updated: 07 Aug 2022 2:49 pm

She says: "I'm really excited to sing a song and pay tribute to my country. As Independence Day is around the corner, I feel my song will allow people to enjoy patriotism. I have been preparing for this song for a long time and it is finally coming out."

Talking about the song, she adds: "The song narrates the importance of women in the society. And highlights the issues a woman faces even today. It is very important to respect every woman and give them equal opportunities in society."

After featuring in Ekta Kapoor's popular series, 'Gandi Baat' the actress now wants to explore reality TV shows.

She shares: "I'm very fond of reality TV shows. I enjoy taking up challenges and that is why I feel I can survive for long or even win a show like 'Bigg Boss' or 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'. I would love doing 'Bigg Boss' also because I'm a huge fan of Salman Khan and the show will easily allow me to impress him. Apart from that I'm a trained dancer so would love to even do a dance reality TV show."

The song will be released on August 14.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Art & Entertainment Taniya Chatterjee TV Actor Patriotic Songs Singing Debut Bigg Boss Hindi Serial Film Industry Music
