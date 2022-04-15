Meet Taniya Chatterjee Who Is Looking Forward To Explore The World Of Acting This 2022

Her journey on the fast-track to fame is something that most starry-eyed young actors can only dream of. The Bengali girl Taniya Chatterjee is thrilled that it’s not just a dream for her; this is her reality. Taniya loves to prove her versatility and has come quite a long way in the entertainment industry and still is yet to go miles.

Although Taniya has a very hot glamorous look yet at the same time she has a complete Indian and ethnic aura too. Her magnificent personality is capable enough to carry both Indian and Western looks, and provide complete justice to both of them.

Born in December 2022, Taniya hails from Kolkata, West Bengal. Her alma mater includes being graduate from the University of Calcutta. To talk about her work front, she has made a notable appearance in the Ullu web series Kasak. In 2017, she made her Bengali debut with the film Ami Je Ke Tomar which was directed by Rabi Kingai. In 2019, she appeared in another Bengali film Bhobishyoter Bhoot.

In 2019, she appeared in the Hindi movie FlatMates and also played the lead role of “Chandini” in the ALT Balaji Web Series Gandi Baat 4.

Moreover, she has recently done a TV show titled Crime World for Shemaroo TV app and played the character of Mohini, a simple house wife in the entire series. She garnered appreciation for her remarkable performance as she played the role perfectly and nailed it. Taniya who is famous for her bold and glamorous roles, portrayed the deglamorized role of a house-wife with utmost dedication. Also, she has been featured on the cover page of numerous leading magazines.

Taniya is looking forward for the release of her upcoming movie. When asked about her upcoming projects, she told that though she can’t reveal much about it at present, yet she is very excited as one of the great actors Sanjay Kapoor is also a part of the movie. The entire cast is well-known and she is quite a newbie in the cast. Her overall experience working with the entire team was really awesome.

In her personal life, Taniya is a very optimistic kind of a girl, who is always positive and carries positive energy and vibes wherever she goes. Moreover, she has lots of hope from this year,2022. She wants to explore more and more interesting work throughout her journey.