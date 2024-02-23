Hollywood icon Tom Cruise is slated to be the lead actor in an upcoming film being helmed by the highly-acclaimed filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu. The fact that two renowned talents in the film fraternity are joining forces has already built up anticipation. This much-awaited project is reportedly in development under the banners of Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures, as per Deadline.
Another reason why there is a substantial amount of excitement surrounding this project is because it marks Iñárritu’s first English-language film after the 2015 hit ‘The Revenant,’ for which he won Best Director at the Oscars.
Although nothing else has been revealed about the upcoming film, and most details have been heavily kept wraps, rumours suggest that Warner Bros. and Legendary are in negotiations to acquire the project. Helmed and produced by Iñárritu himself, the film will also have an original story line; so, one can take a break from sequels and remakes. Iñárritu penned the script last year with inputs from Sabina Berman as well as Alexander Dinelaris, and Nicolas Giacobone, who worked with him on the script of the multiple Oscar-winning 2014 film ‘Birdman.’ Cruise is also set to produce the project, with Legendary Entertainment also anticipated to be involved in the production as well.
This film also signifies Cruise’s return to Warner Bros., post his announcement of his partnership last month. He last worked with the studio for the 2014 sci-fi action film ‘Edge of Tomorrow.’
Reportedly, Iñárritu has also been in discussions with other ‘select’ actors for possible roles in the upcoming film, but no names have been disclosed, as of now.
As far as other projects are concerned, Cruise is set to reunite with ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ director Doug Liman for a Universal Pictures film set in outer space. He is also set to appear in Paramount’s upcoming movie ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ followed by a sequel to ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’ Additionally, there are speculations that Cruise is in talks for a potential role in Quentin Tarantino’s final film, titled ‘The Movie Critic.’ On the other hand, Alejandro G. Iñárritu last directed the Spanish-language ‘Bardo.’