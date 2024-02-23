Although nothing else has been revealed about the upcoming film, and most details have been heavily kept wraps, rumours suggest that Warner Bros. and Legendary are in negotiations to acquire the project. Helmed and produced by Iñárritu himself, the film will also have an original story line; so, one can take a break from sequels and remakes. Iñárritu penned the script last year with inputs from Sabina Berman as well as Alexander Dinelaris, and Nicolas Giacobone, who worked with him on the script of the multiple Oscar-winning 2014 film ‘Birdman.’ Cruise is also set to produce the project, with Legendary Entertainment also anticipated to be involved in the production as well.