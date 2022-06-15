Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Suriya To Do A Cameo In Hindi Remake Of 'Soorarai Pottru'

Tamil actor Suriya will be seen alongside actor Akshay Kumar in the Hindi remake of the blockbuster film 'Soorarai Pottru'.

Suriya To Do A Cameo In Hindi Remake Of 'Soorarai Pottru'
Suriya (Left) and Akshay Kumar will be sharing screen in Hindi remake of 'Soorarai Pottru'. Instagram/actorsuriya

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Jun 2022 9:39 pm

Actor Akshay Kumar in April, officially announced being part of the Hindi remake of Tamil film 'Soorarai Pottru'. The original film starred popular actor Suriya in the leading role. The latter on Wednesday (June 15) revealed to his fans that he will be seen sharing the screen in the yet-to-be titled Hindi remake too.

The duo shot for the cameo in Chennai.

The Hindi remake is being directed by director Sudha Kongara, who had helmed the original as well. The film is being co-produced by Suriya and Jyotika's 2D Entertainment, Akshay Kumar's Cape Of Good Hope and Abundantia Entertainment.

Related stories

Akshay Kumar's 'Samrat Prithviraj' To Have Early Digital Release To Minimize Losses, Reports

Akshay Kumar's Hindi Remake Of Soorarai Pottru Not Titled 'Startup'

RSS Chief On Akshay Kumar's ‘Samrat Prithviraj’: We're Now Looking At History From India's Perspective

Suriya took to his social media to share a picture with Kumar and wrote about doing a cameo in the Hindi remake and how nostalgic he got while shooting the film. 

Suriya captioned the image as, "@akshaykumar sir to see you as #VIR was nostalgic! @Sudha_Kongara can see our story beautifully coming alive again #Maara! Enjoyed every minute with team #SooraraiPottru Hindi in a brief cameo! @vikramix."

Kumar also retweeted the post and expressed gratitude towards Suriya for shooting the cameo in the film. He wrote, Thank you brother @Suriya_offl Loving every moment shooting for the retelling of an inspirational story like #SooraraiPottru. And being in Chennai is all despite our strict captain @Sudha_Kongara! @vikramix."

There were reports earlier that the Hindi remake of the film will be titled 'Startup'. However, one of the film's producer Vikram Malhotra denied the reports. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Akshay Kumar Suriya Soorarai Pottru Sudha Kongara Tamil Cinema Bolltywood Hindi Remake Suriya Akshay Kumar Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

SL Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Preview, Streaming

SL Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Preview, Streaming

With Struggle Of Livelihood, Migrant Workers Refuse To Leave Kashmir Valley Despite Targeted Killings

With Struggle Of Livelihood, Migrant Workers Refuse To Leave Kashmir Valley Despite Targeted Killings