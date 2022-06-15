Suriya To Do A Cameo In Hindi Remake Of 'Soorarai Pottru'

Actor Akshay Kumar in April, officially announced being part of the Hindi remake of Tamil film 'Soorarai Pottru'. The original film starred popular actor Suriya in the leading role. The latter on Wednesday (June 15) revealed to his fans that he will be seen sharing the screen in the yet-to-be titled Hindi remake too.

The duo shot for the cameo in Chennai.

The Hindi remake is being directed by director Sudha Kongara, who had helmed the original as well. The film is being co-produced by Suriya and Jyotika's 2D Entertainment, Akshay Kumar's Cape Of Good Hope and Abundantia Entertainment.

Suriya took to his social media to share a picture with Kumar and wrote about doing a cameo in the Hindi remake and how nostalgic he got while shooting the film.

Suriya captioned the image as, "@akshaykumar sir to see you as #VIR was nostalgic! @Sudha_Kongara can see our story beautifully coming alive again #Maara! Enjoyed every minute with team #SooraraiPottru Hindi in a brief cameo! @vikramix."

.@akshaykumar sir to see you as #VIR was nostalgic! @Sudha_Kongara can see our story beautifully coming alive again #Maara! Enjoyed every minute with team #SooraraiPottru Hindi in a brief cameo! @vikramix pic.twitter.com/ZNQNGQO2Fq — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) June 15, 2022

Kumar also retweeted the post and expressed gratitude towards Suriya for shooting the cameo in the film. He wrote, Thank you brother @Suriya_offl Loving every moment shooting for the retelling of an inspirational story like #SooraraiPottru. And being in Chennai is all despite our strict captain @Sudha_Kongara! @vikramix."

Thank you brother @Suriya_offl

Loving every moment shooting for the retelling of an inspirational story like #SooraraiPottru. And being in Chennai is all ♥️ despite our strict captain @Sudha_Kongara !@vikramix https://t.co/gVMZC11KzN — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 15, 2022

There were reports earlier that the Hindi remake of the film will be titled 'Startup'. However, one of the film's producer Vikram Malhotra denied the reports.