Akshay Kumar's Hindi Remake Of Soorarai Pottru Not Titled 'Startup'

Tamil blockbuster 'Soorarai Pottru' will soon be remade into Hindi with actor Akshay Kumar headlining the film. The original 2020 film starring Suriya had created a lot of buzz for itself, owing to the strong performances and storyline. Following multiple reports of the Hindi remake being named 'Startup', the film's producer has gone on record to deny the news.

According to a report in Etimes, the producer of the Hindi remake Vikram Malhotra, denied the claim. When contacted to confirm, he said, "No title confirmed yet." According to sources, the film's title is going to be different and is currently being worked upon.

Earlier in April, Kumar and Suriya made the official announcement of the Hindi remake through social media. While Suriya won't be acting in the film, he is on board as the co-producer of the film with his and wife Jyotika's production house 2D Entertainment.

The film has already entered the production stage and is being directed by Sudha Kongara. The movie will also star actress Radhika Madan in the leading role.

Besides this, Kumar was recently seen in 'Samrat Prithviraj'. His upcoming films include Aanand L Rai's 'Rakshabandhan' and 'Ram Setu', 'OMG2', 'Selfiee' and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 2'.