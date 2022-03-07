Suriya: OTT Is Giving Boost To Producers Across All Industries

Tamil superstar Suriya Sivakumar, who is gearing up for the theatrical release of his upcoming film ‘Etharkkum Thunindhavan’ says that the digital platform has given a boost to producers across all industries.

Suriya’s film ‘Jai Bhim’ which released digitally across the world was a rage and was supremely successful. The T.J Gnanavel directorial dealt with the subject of police bias and state violence against a marginalised community and was based on a real-life incident of 1995.

Suriya essayed the role of Justice K. Chandru in the movie. ‘Jai Bhim’ within a month of its release became the highest user rated film on IMDb (9.5/10), becoming the first Indian film to reach this feat. It was also listed among the 276 films eligible for nomination of the 94th Academy Awards but failed to make it to the final nomination list.

During a media interaction in Hyderabad recently, the actor commented on the growing popularity of digital platforms. He said, “OTT is giving a big boost to producers. New directors, writers, new stories came to light. After the Pandemic, ‘Pushpa’ and ‘Bheemla Nayak’ have also released in theatres and garnered good collections. Thus, the conditions are conducive for the films to become big business.”

Suriya spoke about how the OTT platforms brought in a new set of audiences.

Emphasising on the growing number of OTT viewers, the actor said, “Each one realized what to do as an artist. OTT has stopped piracy and brought a new audience. With a population of 8 crores in Tamil Nadu, 80 lakh people are watching movies on OTT.”

With the times changing the audiences have become more conscious about the content they are consuming. The ‘Jai Bhim’ actor explained how the youth specifically has been responsible for bringing about a change in the kind of content that is being made.

He added, “Youth are giving importance to content movies along with fantasy movies. These revolutionary changes are contributing to further progress of the industry.”

Suriya in the interaction also spoke about the films that have been releasing post the pandemic.

Expressing hope for his upcoming film the actor said, “ ‘Akhanda’, ‘Pushpa’, and ‘Bheemla Nayak’ gave a boost after the pandemic. I hope, ‘Etharkkum Thunindhavan’ releasing on March 10 will continue that.”

He further added that the audiences also are eager to watch good movies nowadays.

He said, “From Delhi to Mumbai, many production companies have expanded. People are going to theatres on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as to watch good movies. Producers are very happy with this development.”

After ‘Etharkkum Thunindhavan’, Suriya will be seen in ‘Vaadivasal’ with ‘Vetrimaaran’.